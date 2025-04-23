PM Modi cancels Kanpur visit after Pahalgam attack, to attend Panchayati Raj Day event in Bihar​ on Thursday Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kanpur on April 24, where he was scheduled to launch Rs 20,000 crore worth of development projects, has been cancelled in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, including a young man from Kanpur.

New Delhi:

In the wake of the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals, including Shubham, a young man from Kanpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cancelled his scheduled visit to Kanpur on April 24. The visit was intended for the inauguration and foundation-laying of development projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore. The decision to cancel the event was made to honor the sentiments of the grieving families and the somber mood prevailing in the region.​

However, Prime Minister Modi will proceed with his pre-scheduled official engagement in Madhubani, Bihar, on Thursday, to commemorate the National Panchayati Raj Day. The event will be held at the Lohna Uttar Gram Panchayat in Jhanjharpur Block of Madhubani district and will highlight the importance of local self-governance. This occasion also marks the inauguration of the Namo Bharat train service from Jaynagar to Patna, aiming to enhance regional connectivity and development.​

The Pahalgam attack, which occurred on Tuesday, targeted tourists in the Baisaran Valley, a popular destination in Jammu and Kashmir. The assailants opened fire, resulting in 26 fatalities and 17 injuries, marking it as one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in the region in recent years. In response, Prime Minister Modi cut short his official visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to India to address the crisis. He convened a high-level security meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to assess the situation and coordinate the government's response.​

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also visited the attack site in Pahalgam to pay his respects to the victims and oversee the ongoing investigation. He assured that the perpetrators of this heinous act would be brought to justice and emphasised that such acts of terror would not deter the nation's resolve.​