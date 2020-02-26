PM Modi calls form peace and harmony as Delhi violence claims 20 lives

Image Source : PTI PM Modi calls form peace and harmony as Delhi violence takes 20 lives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for peace and harmony amid the violence in Delhi. In a series of two tweets, PM Modi said that he had reviewed the situation in the national capital while also appealed to everyone to maintain peace.

He also said it was important that calm and normalcy was restored at the earliest.

"Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy," Modi tweeted.

"Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times," he added.

At least 20 people have been killed in communal violence in Northeast Delhi for the last few days.