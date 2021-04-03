Will attend oath-taking ceremony of BJP govt: PM Modi at Bengal rally, predicts party's victory

Image Source : PTI PM Modi at a poll rally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the phase 3 polling in West Bengal, scheduled to take place on April 6, on Saturday addressed a rally in Bengal's Hooghly and targeted Mamata Banerjee government saying where is the report card of TMC's government 10-year rule.

"A major reason for Didi's bewilderment is her report card of 10 years. Old industries have been shut down. Possibilities of new industries, new investment, new business & employment have also been closed down," he said.

Continuing his attack at Mamata Banerjee, PM Modi said, "Didi says people take money to attend BJP rallies. Didi, Bengalis are self-respecting people. Didi, you have insulted the people of Bengal with this statement."

ALSO READ | Assam polls: At Baksa rally, PM Modi urges militants to join mainstream

Taunting Didi, PM Modi further said, "In Nandigram, we have seen a glimpse of what is going to happen on May 2 (when results of the Assembly elections will be declared."

"We sensed the outcome of Bengal elections during polling for Nandigram; Didi you betrayed people, you accept defeat. TMC left Singur in limbo after exploiting it for political purpose, no industries in the area and farmers are in distress too," PM Modi added.

Confident of BJP winning the Bengal election, PM Modi, "the government that will be formed on May 2 will not only be a double engine government, but it will also be the government that will give double benefit, direct benefit. The Decision to implement PM Kisan Samman Nidhi will be taken at the first Cabinet meeting. I'll attend the CM's swearing-in ceremony."

ALSO READ | Suvendu Adhikari convoy attacked in Nandigram allegedly by TMC workers, India TV reporter injured

Latest India News