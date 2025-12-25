PM Modi attends Christmas event at Cathedral Church of Redemption in Delhi, extends greetings Over years, PM Modi has been participating in events that foster engagement with the Christian community. In Easter 2023, he was present at a programme at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi. Later, during Christmas 2023, he hosted a celebration at his official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended the morning service at The Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi on Christmas Day. He joined a large congregation of Christians from Delhi and other parts of North India. The service featured prayers, hymns, carols and a special prayer for the Prime Minister offered by Paul Swarup, Bishop of Delhi.

“Attended the Christmas morning service at The Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi. The service reflected the timeless message of love, peace and compassion. May the spirit of Christmas inspire harmony and goodwill in our society,” PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi also shared the video and pictures of the event on X, giving the message of kindness.

“May Christmas bring renewed hope, warmth and a shared commitment to kindness. Here are highlights from the Christmas morning service at The Cathedral Church of the Redemption,” he wrote.

Earlier, PM Modi extended the Christmas greetings while offering prayers for harmony in the society.

“Wishing everyone a joyous Christmas filled with peace, compassion and hope. May the teachings of Jesus Christ strengthen harmony in our society,” he posted.

Over recent years, PM Modi has been participating in events that foster engagement with the Christian community. In Easter 2023, he was present at a programme at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi. Later, during Christmas 2023, he hosted a celebration at his official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

In 2024, PM Modi attended a dinner at the residence of Minister George Kurian, as well as a programme organised by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI).