Thursday, December 19, 2024
     
PM Modi attends Christmas celebrations at George Kurian's residence in Delhi | VIDEO

Christmas 2024: Christmas is one of the most popular festivals around the world, celebrated every year on December 25 to honour the birth of Jesus Christ.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Published : Dec 19, 2024 22:30 IST, Updated : Dec 19, 2024 22:31 IST
PM Modi attends Christmas celebrations at George Kurian's residence in Delhi.
Image Source : PM MODI (X) PM Modi attends Christmas celebrations at George Kurian's residence in Delhi.

Christmas 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (December 19) attended the Christmas celebrations at Union Minister George Kurian's residence in the national capital.

"Attended the Christmas celebrations at the residence of Union Minister Shri George Kurian Ji. Also interacted with eminent members of the Christian community," Modi said on X.

PM Modi took part in the festivities celebration at George Kurian's house in Delhi on Thursday evening. 

Jesus is regarded by Christians as the Son of God, whose teachings and sacrifices have influenced the spiritual development of humanity. For Christians, Christmas has great religious and cultural significance. It honours the birth of Jesus Christ, who is thought to have come to earth to save humanity. His teachings placed a strong focus on sacrifice, love, and compassion. Christians hold that the birth of Jesus changed the world, bringing happiness and hope in place of greed and evil.

Christmas is also a time to commemorate the sacrifices made by Jesus, especially his crucifixion and resurrection. Carol singing, religious services, and prayers are used to commemorate these occasions.

