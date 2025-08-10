'Success of Operation Sindoor is due to our technology': PM Modi in Bengaluru 'Bengaluru has put India’s flag on the global IT map': PM Modi in K'taka

Speaking at the ‘Next-Gen Mobility for a Next-Gen City’ programme in Bengaluru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi credited the success of Operation Sindoor to India’s technological strength and the power of ‘Make in India’ in defence. He praised the youth of Bengaluru and Karnataka for their vital role, highlighting the operation’s swift destruction of terrorist hideouts and Pakistan’s rapid retreat. Calling Bengaluru a global IT hub and a symbol of new India’s rise, PM Modi lauded the city’s hard work, innovation, and talent.

"We are seeing Bangalore emerging as a city that has become a symbol of the rise of the new India... A city that has put India's flag on the global IT map. If there is anything behind Bangalore's success story, it is the hard work and talent of its people,” said PM Modi.