PM Modi asks CAG to develop innovative methods to check frauds in government departments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked auditor CAG to develop technical tools to check frauds in government departments and play a role in making India a USD 5 trillion economy.

He was addressing a conclave of the Comptroller of Auditor General (CAG) on transforming audit and assurance in a digital world.

"CAG should look for innovative methods to deal with occupational fraud," he said adding that the auditor can play a role in improving governance and efficiency.

Modi said the government wants to move to evidence-backed policy-making by 2022 and the CAG can play a role by becoming a think tank and focusing on big data analysis.

"Our target is to make evidence-based policy making a part of governance by 2022,"he said, while stressing that India ia gearing up to become a USD 5 trillion economy. He asked the CAG to develop technical tools to root out frauds in departments.