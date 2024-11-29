Odisha: All India DGP-IGP Conference begins in Bhubaneswar, PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are set to attend a three-day All India DGP/IGP Conference in Odisha. The conference began in Bhubaneswar on Friday. Shah already reached Odisha state capital earlier in the day, PM Modi is scheduled to reach the Biju Patnaik International Airport here at about 4.20 pm, according to the official programme. He is also scheduled to attend a felicitation programme at the airport. Prime Minister Modi will attend the conference from November 30 to December 1, 2024. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also be present at the conference.

The President's Police Medal for distinguished service will also be awarded during the three-day conference, being held from November 29 to December 1. This year, some unique features have also been added to the conference. The entire day is being effectively utilised, starting with yoga sessions, business sessions, break-out sessions and thematic dining tables. This will also provide senior police officials with a valuable opportunity to present their perspectives and suggestions on critical policing and internal security matters that impact the country to the Prime Minister.

PM Modi on three-day conference

Ahead of his tour, the Prime Minister in a series of X posts said, "Senior police officers from all over India will take part in this (DGP/IGP) conference. There will be extensive deliberations on enhancing India’s internal security apparatus. Different aspects relating to policing and improving public safety will be discussed."

Aim and objective of conference

According to an official statement, the conference will include deliberations on critical components of national security including Counter Terrorism, Left Wing Extremism, Coastal Security and New Criminal Laws. The Conference will also provide an interactive platform for senior police professionals and security administrators in the country to discuss and debate diverse national security-related issues, as also various operational, infrastructural and welfare-related problems faced by the police.

The deliberations will include formulation and sharing of professional practices and processes in tackling challenges relating to crime control and law and order management, besides internal security threats, an official release said. Apart from discussion on security matters, some unique features - Yoga sessions, business sessions, break-out sessions and thematic dining tables - have been added to the conference.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: PM Modi to hold roadshow, address party workers in Bhubaneswar today