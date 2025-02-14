PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tribute to Pulwama martyrs, says govt determined to 'destroy' terrorists

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Visuals from 2019, of Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tribute to CRPF jawans killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday paid homage to the 40 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019. PM Modi praised their unwavering dedication to the nation on six years of the terror attack that shook the nation.

"Homage to the courageous heroes we lost in Pulwama in 2019. The coming generations will never forget their sacrifice and their unwavering dedication to the nation," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Union Minister Amit Shah said that the Narendra Modi government is determined to completely destroy terrorists by carrying out a campaign with a "zero-tolerance" policy.

"On behalf of the grateful nation, I pay my heartfelt tribute to the soldiers who were martyred in the cowardly terror attack in Pulwama on this day in 2019," he said in Hindi in a post on X.

Terrorism is the biggest enemy of the entire humanity and the whole world has united against it, Shah added.

"Be it through a surgical strike or an air strike, the Modi government is determined to completely destroy terrorists by carrying out a campaign with a 'zero-tolerance' policy against them," he said.

A suicide bomber crashed his explosive-laden vehicle into a bus ferrying Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on February 14 in 2019, killing 40 jawans. Days later, India launched a retaliatory attack, which came to be known as the Balakot airstrike.