PM to perform ground-breaking ceremony for Ahmedabad, Surat metro projects today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the ground-breaking ceremony for the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and the Surat Metro Rail Project via video-conferencing at 10:30 am on Monday. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Saturday said the metro projects will provide an environment-friendly mass rapid transit system to the two cities in Gujarat.

Today is a landmark day for two of Gujarat’s leading urban centres. The Bhoomi Poojan of Surat Metro and Phase-2 of the Ahmedabad Metro would take place at 10:30 AM. https://t.co/4hs4EGm84p pic.twitter.com/tNEbgdCvmS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 18, 2021

Gujarat Governor, Union Home Minister, Gujarat Chief Minister, and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister will be present on the occasion.

Things you should know about Ahmedabad, Surat metro projects

The Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II is 28.25 km long with two corridors.

The 22.8-km-long corridor-I is from Motera Stadium to Mahatma Mandir, while the 5.4-km-long corridor-II is from GNLU to GIFT City.

The total completion cost of the Phase-II project is Rs 5,384 crore.

The Surat Metro Rail Project is 40.35 km long and comprises two corridors.

The 21.61-km-long corridor-I is from Sarthana to Dream City, while the 18.74-km-long corridor-II is from Bhesan to Saroli.

The total completion cost of the project is Rs 12,020 crore, the PMO said.

