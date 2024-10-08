PM Modi addresses party workers at BJP office, says 'people of Haryana have done wonders'

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/@NARENDRA MODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) workers at the party's headquarters in the national capital. He hailed the BJP's win in the Haryana Assembly polls as a victory of its politics of development and good governance. Addressing the party workers, the Prime Minister said the people of Haryana have done wonders. "Jaha doodh-dahi ka khana, waisa hai apna Haryana'...Today is the sixth day of Navratri, the day of Maa Katyayani. Maa Katyayani is sitting on a lion with a lotus in her hand. She is blessing all of us. On such a holy day, lotus has bloomed in Haryana for the third time," he added.

Speaking further, Prime Minister Modi said that the people of Haryana have created a new history today. He noted that Haryana was formed in 1966 and over the years, many prominent leaders have led the state. "There are very few state leaders in India who are known across the entire country. There was a time when the whole nation knew the top leaders of Haryana," he said.

"Haryana has seen 13 elections, and in 10 of them, the government changed. But this time, what the people of Haryana have done is unprecedented. For the first time, a government that completed two full five-year terms has been given another chance. This is the third time the BJP has been given an opportunity. The people of Haryana have given us more seats and a higher vote share. It feels like the people have voted in overwhelming numbers. The impact of this mandate will be felt far and wide." the PM added.

WATCH PM MODI'S SPEECH HERE: