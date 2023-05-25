'I challenge the challenges that come my way...': PM Modi roars at Delhi's Palam airport

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi addresses a gathering at Delhi's Palam airport

PM Modi at Palam airport: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning addressed a gathering at Delhi's Palam airport upon concluding his three-nation visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia. He was also accorded a rousing welcome at the airport amid the chants of 'Modi-Modi'.

While addressing the public gathered to welcome him, PM Modi said, "Questions were raised on Covid-19 vaccines made in India...I devoted my time for the betterment of our country...I challenge the challenges that come my way."

'I go abroad and talk about India and its youth'

Sharing the story of his foreign visit and people's thoughts about India, PM Modi said that the world listens to India because of a full-majority government in the country. "The whole world respects and worships the Indian heritage. Not only this, Australia considers India as its own... I go abroad and talk about India and its youth."

"When I talk about the culture of my country, I look into the eyes of the world. This confidence has come because you have formed a government with an absolute majority in the country. Those who have come here are people who love India, not PM Modi," he added.

Nadda welcomes Modi at airport

Earlier in the morning today (May 25), PM Modi was garlanded by BJP national president JP Nadda and party members on his arrival at the airport. Appreciating the Prime Minister, Nadda said that the world today appreciates India's governance model.

"US President Joe Biden asked for your (PM Modi's) autograph, this shows how the world is seeing India under your leadership. "The way the PM of Papua New Guinea touched your feet, shows how much respect you have there. The people of India feel proud when they see that our Prime Minister is being welcomed like this," the BJP chief added.

BJP workers hail PM Modi

It should be mentioned here that a large number of BJP workers and supporters also gathered outside Palam airport to welcome PM Modi. Speaking to news agency ANI, BJP workers said, "People are here to welcome PM Modi as he has made us and the whole nation proud." "At midnight we are here to welcome PM Modi as he had made everyone proud," another worker said.

Meanwhile, visuals showed BJP workers eagerly waiting for the PM's arrival while holding placards and national flags. They can be seen dancing to drum beats amid tight security prior to the PM's arrival.

