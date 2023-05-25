'World doesn't only believe in me, but also all 140 crore Indians whom I represent': PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PMO TWITTER PM Modi lands at Delhi airport, gets a grand welcome

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning arrived at Delhi's Palam airport after concluding his three-nation visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia. PM Modi received a warm welcome at the airport as people chant 'Modi-Modi' upon his arrival in Delhi.

PM Modi addressed gathering

The Prime Minister also addressed the gathering at the airport on his arrival. Addressing people at the airport, PM Modi said he utilised the three-day travel in the best possible way for the good of the nation and for taking the best possible decisions for the nation.

“Whatever time I could avail while my this 3-day travel, I utilised it in the best possible way for the good of the nation, for taking the best possible decisions for the nation. All the leaders I met..all the personalities I talked to have been so mesmerised and appreciative of India's holding the G20 Presidency this much excellently. This is a matter of great pride for all Indians,” he said.

PM Modi said he glorified the nation before the world not in any hesitation, but with confidence and proud! “The reason behind this is the government you all have chosen with an absolute majority. When I talk, the world doesn't only believe in me, but also believes all 140 crore Indians whom I represent,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that those who have come to the airport are people who love India, not PM Modi. “When I talk about the culture of my country, I look into the eyes of the world. This confidence has come because you have formed a government with an absolute majority in the country. Those who have come here are people who love India, not PM Modi,” said PM Modi.

He said Tamil language is our language. It is the language of every Indian. It is the oldest language in the world. I had the opportunity to release the Tok Pisin translation of the book 'Thirukkural' in Papua New Guinea, said PM Modi.

'Received thanks for supplying Covid vaccine'

PM Modi said he received thanks for supplying Covid vaccine to other nations. “The people here asked me why I gave the vaccines to the world. I want to say that this is the land of Buddha, Gandhi. We care even for our enemies... Today the world wants to know what India is thinking,” he said.

JP Nadda garlanded PM Modi

The Prime Minister was garlanded by BJP National President JP Nadda and party members on his arrival at the airport.

Several other BJP leaders including Minister of State (MoS) External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, Former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi MP Ramesh Vidhuri, Hans Raj Hans, and Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri were at the airport to welcome PM Modi. A large number of BJP workers and supporters also gathered outside Palam airport to welcome PM Modi.

As Nadda welcomed PM Modi at Palam airport, he said, "The way the PM of Papua New Guinea touched your feet, it shows how much respect you have there. People of India feel proud when they see that our PM is being welcomed like this."

He further said that the world appreciates PM Modi's governance model. “US President Joe Biden asked for your autograph, this shows how the world is seeing India under your leadership," he added.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the PM of Papua New Guinea said that for him PM Modi is 'Vishwa Guru'. “Australian PM called PM Modi 'The Boss'... Today the world is seeing a new India because of the leadership of PM Modi,” said Jaishankar.

