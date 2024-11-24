PM Modi addresses 116th episode of his radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' | LIVE

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi

In the 116th episode of his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his excitement for the monthly program, stating, "I eagerly wait for 'Mann Ki Baat' throughout the month so that I can have direct communication with you," emphasising the importance of connecting with the people. He also highlighted the significance of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and urged students to join in large numbers, noting that it would play a crucial role in their overall personality development and enrich their lives. The Prime Minister further spoke about the pivotal role of youth in shaping a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India), underlining that their energy, skills, and commitment are essential for the nation's progress.

PM Modi also announced the 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue,' which is scheduled to take place at Bharat Mandapam on January 11-12, 2025, to commemorate Swami Vivekananda’s 162nd birth anniversary. The initiative aims to bring together young leaders from across the country to discuss and plan the way forward for a developed India.

Additionally, the Prime Minister acknowledged the role of technology in making life easier for senior citizens, particularly through the Digital Life Certificate, which has simplified the pension process. He praised the youth for their efforts in bridging the digital divide and ensuring that the elderly are not left behind in the technological revolution.

PM Modi highlights the unique library initiative, Prakrith Arivagam, in Chennai, which helps reduce screen time and fosters creativity among young minds.