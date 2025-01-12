PM Modi addresses Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, says youth shaping roadmap for India's next 25 years

Follow us on Image Source : @PTI_NEWS/X (SCREENGRAB) PM Modi at Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025 at Bharat Mandapam New Delhi. The event was organised on the National Youth Day which is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

The dialogue saw 3,000 attendees from across the country chosen in a selection process. During his interaction with the youth, PM Modi said that Swami Vivekananda had faith in youngsters and he has immense faith in everything he used to do. During his address, the PM said youth are shaping the roadmap for India's next 25 years.

PM Modi said, "Today, the energy of India's youth has filled Bharat Mandapam with vigour. The entire nation is remembering Swami Vivekananda today. Swami Vivekananda had immense faith in the youth of the country. He used to say, 'My faith lies in the new generation, the young generation will find solutions to all problems.' Just as Swami Vivekananda had faith in you all, I have faith in him. I believe in everything he used do. What he envisioned and said for India's youth, I have unwavering belief in them."

Recalling the G20 Summit that took place in Bharat Mandapam, "Look at the cycle of time. In this very Bharat Mandapam, where you are gathered, global leaders were discussing the future of the world. It is my great fortune to now be here, at this same place, where the youth of my country are shaping the roadmap for India's next 25 years... A few months ago, I met a group of young athletes at my residence, and one of them stood up and said, 'Modi ji, you might be the PM for the world, but for us, PM means 'Param Mitra'. I have immense trust in you. It is this faith that drives the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue. My belief is that with the strength of India's youth, India will soon become a developed nation."