PM Modi to address this year's first 'Mann Ki Baat' programme today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today in the first 'Mann Ki Baat' radio program of 2025, set to air at 11 a.m. The address, typically scheduled for the last Sunday of each month, has been preponed to January 19 in anticipation of India’s Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

In today’s address, PM Modi is expected to highlight the collective efforts of citizens across the country, showcasing societal strength and unity. In a post on X, he shared his enthusiasm: "Looking forward to highlighting exemplary collective efforts from across India that showcase societal strength.” The Prime Minister often uses this platform to recognize the contributions of individuals and communities in areas like cleanliness, water conservation, women’s empowerment, and physical fitness.

'Mann Ki Baat' has evolved into a significant medium for public engagement, allowing citizens to share their ideas and suggestions directly with the Prime Minister. Since its inception in October 2014, the program has reached millions, fostering conversations on topics of national importance. During the previous 2024 episode, PM Modi focused on the upcoming 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution's implementation, which will be celebrated on Republic Day, January 26, 2025. He invited citizens to connect with the legacy of the Constitution through a dedicated website, Constitution75.com, where people can upload videos of themselves reading the Preamble in various languages.

The ‘Mann Ki Baat' program aims to connect with all sections of society, including women, the elderly, and the youth, empowering them to contribute to nation-building actively. The initiative has become a cornerstone of PM Modi’s outreach efforts, encouraging citizens to engage in social causes and work toward progress.

Listeners across India are invited to tune in to today’s special edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' for insightful discussions and a message of unity as the nation approaches its Republic Day celebrations.