  PM Modi to address 'Rozgar Mela' event in Goa tomorrow

PM Modi to address 'Rozgar Mela' event in Goa tomorrow

Rozgar Mela 2022: As part of the employment fair, PM Modi had on Tuesday distributed more than 71,000 appointment letters to recruits via video conferencing from New Delhi.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Panaji Published on: November 23, 2022 16:59 IST
PM Modi, PM Modi Rozgar Mela, PM Modi news , PM Modi latest news, Rozgar Mela, Rozgar Mela 2022, Roz
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). PM Modi to address 'Rozgar Mela' event in Goa tomorrow.

Rozgar Mela 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address a gathering organised in Goa as part of the 'Rozgar Mela' by the state government on Thursday (November 24), in which around 1,250 recruits would be handed over appointment letters for positions in various departments, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

Speaking to the media today (November 23), CM Sawant said appointment letters would be handed over to selected youths for recruitment in the police department, Fire and Emergency Services, Planning and Statistics and Agriculture departments as part of the employment fair.

"PM Narendra Modi will virtually address a gathering during the Rozgar Mela function scheduled to be held at Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan in Dona Paula near Panaji at 11:00 am on Thursday," he said.

A senior official from the state government said the PM will address the gathering for around 20 minutes.

"The event is part of the Rozgar Mela organised by the state government," he said.

As part of the employment fair, PM Modi had on Tuesday distributed more than 71,000 appointment letters to recruits via video conferencing from New Delhi. Physical copies of appointment letters were handed over at 45 locations across the country. 

