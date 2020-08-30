BJP to celebrate PM Modi's birthday as 'Seva Saptah' from Sept 14-20

Image Source : PTI PM Modi/FILE IMAGE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will turn 70 on September 17. The date holds special significance for the leaders and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The saffron party has decided to celebrate Modi's birthday by observing 'Seva Saptah' from September 14 till September 20.

Any major celebration or gathering is completely ruled out due to the coronavirus pandemic. The day will see distribution of masks, sanitisers and medicines. The party's supporters will also be encouraged to hold blood donation camps.

The party is expected to disseminate information on the work done by the Modi government in the last one year through pamphlets, circulation of speeches, etc. Special focus is likely to be on the work done during the COVID-19 pandemic and PM's vision for a Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.

