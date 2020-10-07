Image Source : INDIA TV Milestone: Modi enters 20th year in public office without a break

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has entered his 20th year in a public office today without a break, setting a "milestone" in the Indian political history. It was on October 7 in the year 2001 when Modi was sworn in as Chief Minister of Gujarat for the first time. Later, he took on a national role as Prime Minister. Modi stood out among his peers right from his day as Chief Minister of Gujarat, BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda wrote in the Indian Express. Nadda said Modi entering his 20th year as the head of a government speaks volumes about his ability to win the people's confidence over and over again, in greater magnitude every time.

"At a time when power reforms meant suicide, he took farmers into confidence, reformed Gujarat's power sector, took electricity to every Gujarati village and made it a power surplus state. As PM, he took electricity to every village and every household," Nadda wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has big economic reforms like GST and replacing the Planning Commission with the Niti Aayog to his credit, apart from the contentious abrogation of Article 370 and the CAA.

Nadda also highlighted the "famed Gujarat model". The state saw bumper growth in agriculture despite having semi-arid regions and rapid growth in infrastructure, he said. He also hailed Modi's Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative.

Nadda credited Modi's longevity as an elected leader to his ability to challenge himself continuously. He takes the risk of setting targets openly and audaciously, the BJP chief said.

On August 5 this year, the prime minister laid the foundation stone for a Ram temple in Ayodhya, fulfiling the party's promise. Banning the practice of triple talaq is also considered as a major social reform.

Other key initiatives by Modi include his "Aatma Nirbhar Bharat" push, provision of free foodgrains to underpriveleged and vulnerable who have been hit the hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. Modi's effective response to Chinese aggression on the LAC, and execution of long-pending reform measures related to labour an farm sector are some of the other facets of his leadership, highlighted by his party.

