Piyush Goyal hits out at AAP RS member Sanjay Singh's statement on raids at opposition leaders

"A senior MP here made a claim that 3000 political persons raided so far. It's completely erroneous," said Goyal.

Delhi: Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal hit out at AAP RS member Sanjay Singh and said "people make many claims on social media which aren't substantiated by facts. A senior MP here made a claim that 3000 political persons raided so far. It's completely erroneous....No law gives immunity to elected representatives."

AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh had raised the issue of raids conducted at the premises linked to opposition leaders and alleged that 3,000 such raids were conducted by government agencies that were deliberately aimed at harassing the opposition. The treasury benches however raised strong objections to this and the chair Jagdeep Dhankhar said that the allegations should be authenticated.

However, the Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, said, "the facts were mentioned in various Parliament replies and news reports and the members should not be forced to give proof much like the Prime Minister when he says that two crore jobs have been provided... which is taken as the proof..." Dhankhar said that any allegations not authenticated will have consequences. He will meet floor leaders on Tuesday on the issue of authentication.

