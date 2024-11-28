Picture of woman SPG commando walking behind PM Modi goes viral | What's the reality behind photo?

Follow us on Image Source : X Woman SPG commando walking behind PM Modi in parliament

A photo showing a woman SPG (Special Protection Group) commando walking behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament went viral on social. Social media platforms are flooded with the posts on the viral picture. People are praising the government, linking it with women's empowerment.

According to the sources, this is not the first time that a women GPG commando is seen with a dignitary, they have been inducted into the prestigious force - SPG way back in 2015. In the initial period, women were kept in SPG for advanced deployment, they said adding, that the viral photo is from inside the Parliament. Women of SPG are deployed in the Parliament.

An X user Ruchi Kokcha (@ruchikokcha) posted, saying "Good to see a female commando behind our PM Sh Narendra Modi ensuring his security. This is true women empowerment. This is the win of Real Feminism."

Another X user, Dr Sudhakar K (@DrSudhakar_) said, "Woman Commando in PM's SPG! From Agniveer to Fighter pilots, from Combat Positions to Commando in Prime Minister's SPG, the participation of women in the armed forces has increased significantly and women are leading from the front. More power to women. Thank you PM @narendramodi Ji. #Narishakti."

What are the responsibilities of a female SPG commando?

As an advanced deployment, these women SPG are deployed at the gate for frisking of any female guest.

Along with this, the women SPG keep an eye on the visitors in the Parliament for the security of the Prime Minister. They remain vigilant when a female guest comes to meet the Prime Minister, they are deployed for their surveillance, frisking and to take the guest to the PM.

Sources also said that the deployment of women commandos for the Close Protection Team (CPT) has been started since 2015.

Not only this, when the Prime Minister goes on a foreign trip, during that time also women SPG commandos are sent abroad who work there for Advance Security Liaison (ASL).

They go there as advanced deployment and help the officials on all aspects of security.

According to sources, at present there are around 100 women commandos in SPG who not only stay in close protection, but are also deployed in advance security liaison.

When was SPG established?

The Special Protection Group (SPG) was raised in 1985 with the intention of providing close security cover to the Prime Minister, former Prime Ministers and their immediate family members. SPG officers possess high leadership qualities, professionalism, knowledge of close protection and a culture of leadership from the front. The SPG has tried to achieve this by adopting innovative methods not only in its own work but also in the overall security arrangements in collaboration with the IB and State/UT Police Forces.

