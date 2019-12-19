Image Source : PTI Prayagraj: Police personnel detain Samajwadi Party workers during a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, in Prayagraj (Allahabad)

From Delhi to Lucknow, protests broke out in multiple cities across India against the newly amended citizenship law on Thursday. Delhi witnessed an unprecedented situation as mobile voice, messaging and internet services across networks were suspended. In Bengaluru, several Left leaders were detained along with historian Ramchandra Guha for defying prohibitory orders. Protests turned violent in Lucknow as the agitators set a police station on fire along with several other vehicles. Section 144 was imposed in several cities across the country. The law has been amended to enable grant of speedier citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they had to leave their respective countries due to religious persecution. Despite raging protests, the ruling BJP and the government maintained there won't be any rethink on implementation of the new law.

PHOTOS: From Delhi to Lucknow, anti-CAA protests turn violent

New Delhi: Protestors hold placards during a demonstration against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, at Mandi House.

Image Source : PTI Bengaluru: Protestors detained by police for defying prohibitory orders imposed in the area during an anti-Citizenship Act protest rally.

New Delhi: Protestors detained by police for defying prohibitory orders imposed by the Delhi Police in the area during an anti-Citizenship Act protest, at Red Fort.

Lucknow: Protest against Citizenship Act in Hazratganj. Protesters pelted stones, Police resorted to lathi charge. A media OB van also set ablaze.

Hyderabad: Protestors detained by police for defying prohibitory orders imposed in the area during an anti-Citizenship Act protest near Charminar.

New Delhi: Protestors detained by police for defying prohibitory orders imposed by the Delhi Police in the area during an anti-Citizenship Act protest, at Red Fort.