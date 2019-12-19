Thursday, December 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. PHOTOS: From Delhi to Lucknow, anti-CAA protests turn violent

PHOTOS: From Delhi to Lucknow, anti-CAA protests turn violent

From Delhi to Lucknow, protests broke out in multiple cities across India against the newly amended citizenship law on Thursday. Delhi witnessed an unprecedented situation as mobile voice, messaging and internet services across networks were suspended.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 19, 2019 16:35 IST
Prayagraj: Police personnel detain Samajwadi Party workers
Image Source : PTI

Prayagraj: Police personnel detain Samajwadi Party workers during a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, in Prayagraj (Allahabad)

From Delhi to Lucknow, protests broke out in multiple cities across India against the newly amended citizenship law on Thursday. Delhi witnessed an unprecedented situation as mobile voice, messaging and internet services across networks were suspended. In Bengaluru, several Left leaders were detained along with historian Ramchandra Guha for defying prohibitory orders. Protests turned violent in Lucknow as the agitators set a police station on fire along with several other vehicles. Section 144 was imposed in several cities across the country. The law has been amended to enable grant of speedier citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they had to leave their respective countries due to religious persecution. Despite raging protests, the ruling BJP and the government maintained there won't be any rethink on implementation of the new law.

PHOTOS: From Delhi to Lucknow, anti-CAA protests turn violent

India Tv - Prayagraj: Police personnel detain Samajwadi Party workers during a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, in Prayagraj (Allahabad)

Image Source : PTI

Prayagraj: Police personnel detain Samajwadi Party workers during a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, in Prayagraj (Allahabad)

India Tv - New Delhi: Protestors hold placards during a demonstration against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, at Mandi House.

New Delhi: Protestors hold placards during a demonstration against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, at Mandi House.

India Tv - Bengaluru: Protestors detained by police for defying prohibitory orders imposed in the area during an anti-Citizenship Act protest rally.

Image Source : PTI

Bengaluru: Protestors detained by police for defying prohibitory orders imposed in the area during an anti-Citizenship Act protest rally.

India Tv - New Delhi: Protestors detained by police for defying prohibitory orders imposed by the Delhi Police in the area during an anti-Citizenship Act protest, at Red Fort.

New Delhi: Protestors detained by police for defying prohibitory orders imposed by the Delhi Police in the area during an anti-Citizenship Act protest, at Red Fort.

India Tv - Lucknow: Protest against Citizenship Act in Hazratganj. Protesters pelted stones, Police resorted to lathi charge. A media OB van also set ablaze.

Lucknow: Protest against Citizenship Act in Hazratganj. Protesters pelted stones, Police resorted to lathi charge. A media OB van also set ablaze.

India Tv - Hyderabad: Protestors detained by police for defying prohibitory orders imposed in the area during an anti-Citizenship Act protest near Charminar.

Hyderabad: Protestors detained by police for defying prohibitory orders imposed in the area during an anti-Citizenship Act protest near Charminar.

India Tv - New Delhi: Protestors detained by police for defying prohibitory orders imposed by the Delhi Police in the area during an anti-Citizenship Act protest, at Red Fort.

New Delhi: Protestors detained by police for defying prohibitory orders imposed by the Delhi Police in the area during an anti-Citizenship Act protest, at Red Fort.

India Tv - Patna: Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) president Mukesh Sahni and his supporters block a railway track at Rajendra Nagar Terminal during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register for Citizens in the state during 'Bihar Bandh', in Patna.

Image Source : PTI

Patna: Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) president Mukesh Sahni and his supporters block a railway track at Rajendra Nagar Terminal during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register for Citizens in the state during 'Bihar Bandh', in Patna.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News