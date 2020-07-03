Loyal dog jumps to death after owner loses battle to kidney disease

Image Source : PTI When the family members were leaving for cremating the body, the dog jumped from the fourth floor and died (Representational image)

It's rightly said 'love and stay loyal like a dog'. This has been proved yet again, however in a sad, fateful way. A female dog allegedly jumped to death after the demise of its owner in the Malikpuram area of Kanpur. The news of the dog's death that was owned by a doctor couple, has spread like a wildfire and has become the talk of the town.

Dr. Anita Raj, the wife of Dr. Rajkumar Sachaan, who was ailing due to some kidney problem for a long time, died on Wednesday. According to reports, when the body was brought to the home, the dog started howling loudly. Looking at its condition, the son of the Dr. locked the dog inside the storeroom.

However, the dog somehow managed to reach the fourth floor of the house and started barking. When the family members were leaving for cremating the body, the dog jumped from the fourth floor and died.

Dr. Rajkumar revealed that his wife had rescued and adopted the dog 13 years ago. She nursed and treated the dog and it had been a part of the family since then.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage