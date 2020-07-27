Image Source : PTI Two trapped in debris after house collapse following cloud burst (Representational image)

Two persons were trapped in debris when their houses collapsed over them early on Monday morning following torrential rains in Bangapani sub-division of this Uttarakhand district.

The incident occurred at Dhamigaon village in Bangapani-subdivision, which had witnessed a cloudburst recently that killed 12 persons in Gaila and Tanga villages.

An incident of cloudburst reported in Jhula village of Pithoragarh district. Two people feared trapped, 5-6 houses affected. SDRF rushed to the spot: State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). #Uttarakhand — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and revenue police personnel were rushed to the village to launch rescue operations, Pithoragarh District Magistrate VK Jogdande said.

