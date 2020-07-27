Monday, July 27, 2020
     
  Two trapped in debris after house collapse following cloud burst

Two trapped in debris after house collapse following cloud burst

Two persons were trapped in debris when their houses collapsed over them early on Monday morning following torrential rains in Bangapani sub-division of this Uttarakhand district.

July 27, 2020
Two trapped in debris after house collapse following cloud burst (Representational image)
Two trapped in debris after house collapse following cloud burst (Representational image)

Two persons were trapped in debris when their houses collapsed over them early on Monday morning following torrential rains in Bangapani sub-division of this Uttarakhand district.

The incident occurred at Dhamigaon village in Bangapani-subdivision, which had witnessed a cloudburst recently that killed 12 persons in Gaila and Tanga villages.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and revenue police personnel were rushed to the village to launch rescue operations, Pithoragarh District Magistrate VK Jogdande said. 

(With inputs from agencies)

