Monday, December 09, 2024
     
  Pawan Kalyan, Andhra Deputy CM, gets death threat call by unidentified man; Police launch probe

Pawan Kalyan, Andhra Deputy CM, gets death threat call by unidentified man; Police launch probe

A threatening call was reportedly made to Pawan Kalyan's office from an unidentified number. The caller verbally abused him and issued death threats. The incident is under investigation.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Amaravati (AP) Published : Dec 09, 2024 21:31 IST, Updated : Dec 09, 2024 21:38 IST
Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan gets death threat call
Image Source : PTI Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister received a death threat call at his office on Monday evening. As per the information, an unidentified person made the phone call, issuing a death threat. The anonymous caller also sent messages using offensive language targeting the Deputy Chief Minister. Following the incident, concerned staff members immediately reported the incident to senior police officials for investigation.

"Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's peshi (office) received threatening calls. The unidentified person warned that he would kill (Kalyan)," said the press release. The matter has been taken seriously by the Janasena Party, which has urged authorities to ensure the Deputy CM's safety and identify the perpetrator. Meanwhile, security measures around the Deputy CM’s office have been increased as a precaution.

Kalyan expresses concern over attack on Canada's Hindu temple

Kalyan was recently in the news after he expressed concern over an attack on a Hindu temple in Canada, calling it more than an isolated incident. He shared his sorrow over the event and urged the Canadian government to ensure the safety of the Hindu community. In a social media post, Kalyan highlighted that Hindus are a global minority often overlooked and easily targeted. He lamented the persecution faced by Hindus in countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, emphasising the need for humanity to value peace and solidarity.

