Pawan Kalyan, Andhra Deputy CM, gets death threat call by unidentified man; Police launch probe

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister received a death threat call at his office on Monday evening. As per the information, an unidentified person made the phone call, issuing a death threat. The anonymous caller also sent messages using offensive language targeting the Deputy Chief Minister. Following the incident, concerned staff members immediately reported the incident to senior police officials for investigation.

"Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's peshi (office) received threatening calls. The unidentified person warned that he would kill (Kalyan)," said the press release. The matter has been taken seriously by the Janasena Party, which has urged authorities to ensure the Deputy CM's safety and identify the perpetrator. Meanwhile, security measures around the Deputy CM’s office have been increased as a precaution.

Kalyan expresses concern over attack on Canada's Hindu temple

Kalyan was recently in the news after he expressed concern over an attack on a Hindu temple in Canada, calling it more than an isolated incident. He shared his sorrow over the event and urged the Canadian government to ensure the safety of the Hindu community. In a social media post, Kalyan highlighted that Hindus are a global minority often overlooked and easily targeted. He lamented the persecution faced by Hindus in countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, emphasising the need for humanity to value peace and solidarity.