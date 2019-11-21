Patna Metro: All work in hand for 30KM rail project, says Hardeep Puri

Image Source : PTI Patna Metro: All work in hand for 30 KM rail project, says Hardeep Puri

All work is in hand as far as Patna Metro Rail Project is concerned, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said in Lok Sabha today. Puri was responding to a question from JDU MP from Munger Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh. The Patna Metro Rail Project aims to create a North-South-East-West corridor in Patna and would have a total length of 30 km.

The first phase aims to connect Danapur to Mithapur Bus stand. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is a consultant for the Rs 13,000 crore Patna Metro Rail Project. The North-South corridor will connect Patna Railway Station to the proposed ISBT.

"Topographical survey for Patna Metro Rail has been finalised and Rs 50 crore has already been allocated," Hardeep Singh Puri said in Lok Sabha.

Work is not being held up," Puri assured the Parliament.

The Patna Metro project is being developed on the Public-Private Partnership (PPP). The Centre would bear 20 per cent of the cost as Viability Gap Fund while the state government would provide the same share. The remaining amount would be borne by the private company involved in the construction of the Metro Rail.

Puri also said that the names of the company involved in the project will soon be finalised and announced. Patna Metro was first proposed by the Bihar cabinet in 2013.

Nalanda MP Kaushalendra Kumar of JDU asked if there was any proposal to extend Patna Metro to Nalanda.

Responding to Kumar, Hardeep Singh Puri said, "There was no such proposal at a time. Patna Metro is a 30 KM project at the moment."