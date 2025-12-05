NIA court extends Anmol Bishnoi’s custody by seven days amid security concerns Recognising the security concerns, Special NIA Judge Prashant Sharma conducted the custody extension hearing at the NIA headquarters instead of the regular court venue. This exceptional measure was taken to guarantee safety throughout the legal proceedings.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court at Patiala House has extended the custody of Anmol Bishnoi, brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, by an additional seven days. The extension was granted following a hearing conducted under special security arrangements at the NIA headquarters itself, reflecting the sensitive nature of the case.

Background and deportation

Anmol Bishnoi was recently deported from the United States due to illegal stay-related issues. Upon his return, he faced multiple charges, leading to his arrest by NIA. Given the high-profile status of the accused and potential threats to his safety, Bishnoi moved an application citing danger to his life.

Special hearing at NIA headquarters

Acknowledging the security risks, Special NIA Judge Prashant Sharma personally travelled to the NIA headquarters to hold the custody extension hearing, rather than conducting proceedings at the usual court location. This was an unusual but necessary step to ensure safety throughout the legal process.

Custody extension and legal proceedings

During the hearing, NIA’s Special Public Prosecutor Rahul Tyagi requested a further 10-day custody period to enable continued investigation into the case. However, advocates representing Anmol Bishnoi, Rajni and Deepak Khatri, opposed the request to extend the remand.

After considering the submissions, the judge extended Anmol Bishnoi’s custody by seven days. This follows a previous 11-day custody granted on November 19 by the same court. The NIA’s investigation alleges that Anmol Bishnoi is involved in criminal activities linked to his brother’s network. The extended custody period will allow the agency to carry forward its inquiries into these charges.

Involvement in terror syndicate

On November 18, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Anmol Bishnoi, brother and close aide of the notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, following his deportation from the United States to India. The NIA revealed that investigations concerning Anmol were ongoing, and he had been absconding from India since 2022. Legal proceedings have been initiated to declare him a proclaimed offender in connection with his criminal activities.

Anmol Bishnoi is the 19th accused apprehended for his role within the terror syndicate led by his imprisoned brother, Lawrence Bishnoi. He was formally chargesheeted by the NIA in March 2023. Investigations confirmed that Anmol actively assisted designated terrorist Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in carrying out multiple acts of terrorism across India during 2020–2023.

Operation from abroad

Despite residing in the US, Anmol maintained close coordination with members of the Bishnoi gang, orchestrating terrorist operations and leading terror syndicates from overseas. His arrest marks a significant step in disrupting the international reach of the Lawrence Bishnoi-led criminal network.