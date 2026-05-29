May 29, 2026
Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Pathankot Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners

Pathankot Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: ,Updated:

Pathankot Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: The local body elections in Punjab witnessed a contest between the BJP, the AAP, the Congress and the Akali Dal this year. The polling was held on May 26 and it recorded a turnout of 61.4 per cent.

Pathankot Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026
Pathankot Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Image Source : India TV
Chandigarh:

The State Election Commission (SEC) of Punjab is counting the votes to declare the results for the local body elections in the state for which the polling was held earlier this week. Punjab has a total of eight municipal corporations, 76 municipal councils and 21 nagar panchayats, including the Pathankot Bathinda Municipal Corporation, which has a total of 50 wards.

In the last civic body elections in Punjab in 2021, the Congress won the Pathankot Municipal Corporation, bagging 36 out of the 50 wards. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was a distant second with 12 wards, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) bagged just won one ward. One ward was won by Independents, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) failed to open its account.

This year's civic body elections in Punjab saw a triangular contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress. The local body elections are crucial, as all parties are looking to strengthen themselves in Punjab in view of the assembly elections which will be held next year, along with those in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Ward Number Name Party
1    
2    
3    
4    
5    
6    
7    
8    
9    
10    
11    
12    
13    
14    
15    
16 Rekha Congress
17 Narinder Kumar BJP
18 Renu Ratan Congress
19 Baljit Singh Congress
20 Rekha Sharma BJP
21 Vishaw Kirit AAP
22 Baby Congress
23    
24    
25    
26    
27    
28    
29    
30    
31    
32    
33    
34    
35    
36    
37 Suresh Kumar Sharma BJP
38 Madhu Congress
39 Vijay Kumar BJP
40    
41    
42    
43    
44    
45    
46    
47    
48    
49    
50    

The local body elections in Punjab

The voting for the local body elections were held in Punjab on Tuesday (May 26), witnessing a voter turnout of 61.4 per cent, as per the SEC. There were a total of 7,555 candidates -- AAP (1,801), Congress (1,550), BJP (1,316), Akali Dal (1,251) and BSP (96) -- in the fray. Additionally, 1,528 Independent candidates were also in the fray.

For these elections, the poll body of Punjab had deployed more than 60,000 officials -- 35,000 election personnel and 32,000 police personnel -- to ensure that polling is held smoothly. It had also declared 740 polling booths as sensitive and 275 hyper-sensitive. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Punjab Municipal Corporations Punjab Municipal Election Results 2026
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\