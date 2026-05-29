Pathankot Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners

Chandigarh:

The State Election Commission (SEC) of Punjab is counting the votes to declare the results for the local body elections in the state for which the polling was held earlier this week. Punjab has a total of eight municipal corporations, 76 municipal councils and 21 nagar panchayats, including the Pathankot Bathinda Municipal Corporation, which has a total of 50 wards.

In the last civic body elections in Punjab in 2021, the Congress won the Pathankot Municipal Corporation, bagging 36 out of the 50 wards. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was a distant second with 12 wards, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) bagged just won one ward. One ward was won by Independents, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) failed to open its account.

This year's civic body elections in Punjab saw a triangular contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress. The local body elections are crucial, as all parties are looking to strengthen themselves in Punjab in view of the assembly elections which will be held next year, along with those in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Ward Number Name Party 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 Rekha Congress 17 Narinder Kumar BJP 18 Renu Ratan Congress 19 Baljit Singh Congress 20 Rekha Sharma BJP 21 Vishaw Kirit AAP 22 Baby Congress 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 Suresh Kumar Sharma BJP 38 Madhu Congress 39 Vijay Kumar BJP 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50

The local body elections in Punjab

The voting for the local body elections were held in Punjab on Tuesday (May 26), witnessing a voter turnout of 61.4 per cent, as per the SEC. There were a total of 7,555 candidates -- AAP (1,801), Congress (1,550), BJP (1,316), Akali Dal (1,251) and BSP (96) -- in the fray. Additionally, 1,528 Independent candidates were also in the fray.

For these elections, the poll body of Punjab had deployed more than 60,000 officials -- 35,000 election personnel and 32,000 police personnel -- to ensure that polling is held smoothly. It had also declared 740 polling booths as sensitive and 275 hyper-sensitive.