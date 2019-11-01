Passenger train coach derails at Nizamuddin station

Image Source : PTI A coach of a passenger EMU train derailed at Hazrat Nizamuddin station (Representational Image)

A coach of a passenger EMU train derailed at Hazrat Nizamuddin station here on Friday morning, officials said. Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said a coach of Shakur Basti-Hazrat Nizamuddin EMU train derailed around 10.25 a.m. at platform number 1 of Hazrat Nizamuddin station.

No passenger has been injured, Kumar said. Following the derailment, rail traffic at the station was disrupted for some time. Kumar said senior officials have reached the station and are probing the cause of the derailment.

