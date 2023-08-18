Friday, August 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Passenger clicks obscene photos on SpiceJet flight, DCW issues notices

Passenger clicks obscene photos on SpiceJet flight, DCW issues notices

The passenger was confronted by the crew members following which he deleted the pictures from his phone and apologised for his action, SpiceJet said.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: August 18, 2023 17:06 IST
Picture for representation purposes only
Image Source : PTI Picture for representation purposes only

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Friday issued notices to police and DGCA after a passenger was found clicking objectionable photos of the cabin crew. The incident was reported on SpiceJet flight SG157 operating from Delhi to Mumbai on August 2.

The airline in its official statement said, "A passenger seated in the first row of SpiceJet flight SG157 operating from Delhi to Mumbai on 2nd August was found clicking pictures of cabin crew, while she was seated on the jump seat at the time of take-off. The passenger was confronted by the crew members. He deleted the pictures from his phone and apologised for his action. The passenger also gave a written apology."

However, taking cognisance of the matter, DCW chief said, "In a flight from Delhi to Mumbai, a passenger secretly took videos and objectionable photos of the flight attendant and other women. A video about this is going viral on Instagram. This is a very serious matter, taking cognizance they are issuing notices to the police and DGCA."

Related Stories
SpiceJet hikes pilots’ salary to Rs 7.5 lakh per month for 75 hrs of flying

SpiceJet hikes pilots’ salary to Rs 7.5 lakh per month for 75 hrs of flying

SpiceJet plans to add 10 narrow-body Boeing aircraft, including five B737 Max

SpiceJet plans to add 10 narrow-body Boeing aircraft, including five B737 Max

SpiceJet passenger, who believed have boarded Delhi-Srinagar flight, lands in Pune: Report

SpiceJet passenger, who believed have boarded Delhi-Srinagar flight, lands in Pune: Report

 

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News