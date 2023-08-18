Passenger clicks obscene photos on SpiceJet flight, DCW issues notices

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Picture for representation purposes only

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Friday issued notices to police and DGCA after a passenger was found clicking objectionable photos of the cabin crew. The incident was reported on SpiceJet flight SG157 operating from Delhi to Mumbai on August 2.

The airline in its official statement said, "A passenger seated in the first row of SpiceJet flight SG157 operating from Delhi to Mumbai on 2nd August was found clicking pictures of cabin crew, while she was seated on the jump seat at the time of take-off. The passenger was confronted by the crew members. He deleted the pictures from his phone and apologised for his action. The passenger also gave a written apology."

However, taking cognisance of the matter, DCW chief said, "In a flight from Delhi to Mumbai, a passenger secretly took videos and objectionable photos of the flight attendant and other women. A video about this is going viral on Instagram. This is a very serious matter, taking cognizance they are issuing notices to the police and DGCA."

