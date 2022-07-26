Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal SSC Scam: Partha Chatterjee reaches Kolkata's CGO complex after ED custody ordered

Highlights Partha Chatterjee was brought on the CGO complex in Kolkata on Tuesday morning.

He has been sent to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till August 3.

The Calcutta court also gave orders to conduct his medical check-ups every 48 hours.

Partha Chatterjee news: West Bengal minister and former education minister Partha Chatterjee was brought on the CGO complex in Kolkata on Tuesday morning, a day after he and and his aide, Arpita Mukherjee were sent to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till August 3. He reached the Bhubaneswar airport this morning, after being discharged from AIIMS there.

The Calcutta court also gave orders to conduct medical check-ups of both the arrested accused after every 48 hours. The Court also gave orders to the ED to not interrogate Arpita between 9 pm to 6 am.

Partha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged School Service Commission (SSC) scam in West Bengal on Saturday. The ED unearthed many disproportionate assets of Partha Chatterjee since his arrest, of which were three flats in West Bengal's Diamond City.

The arrest of Partha Chatterjee followed Rs 21 crore in cash and jewellery worth above Rs 1 crore being recovered from the Kolkata residence of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of the former education minister.

On Monday, the Director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar said though Chatterjee is suffering from several chronic illnesses, hospitalisation is not required at this moment. On the same day, Chatterjee was taken to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in an ambulance. A green corridor was arranged for obstruction-free movement of the convoy.

After the check-up, the reports were handed over to the Investigating Officer (IO) of the Enforcement Directorate, Chatterjee's lawyer and the concerned doctor from SSKM Hospital as directed by the Calcutta High Court.

(With ANI Inputs)

