Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Sitharaman to speak on 'Samvidhaan Gaurav Yatra' in Rajya Sabha

Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Amid continued disruptions in Parliament, the constitution debate will be resumed on Monday. From the government side, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will initiate the discussion on 'Samvidhaan Gaurav Yatra' in the Rajya Sabha. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi on Saturday during the constitutional debate in the Lok Sabha, accused the Congress of repeatedly mutilating the Constitution, having "tasted blood" in its "greed" for power, as he asserted that his government's policies and decisions since 2014 have been aimed at boosting India's strength and unity in line with the vision of the Constitution. The Congress hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, alleging that defamation of the grand old party and minimum democratic governance was his model.