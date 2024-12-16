Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Sitharaman to speak on 'Samvidhaan Gaurav Yatra' in Rajya Sabha

Monday, December 16, 2024
     
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: The Constitution debate, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh initiating discussions, saw a heated argument between the ruling party and the Opposition MPs. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the government, and in response, PM Modi hit back at the grand old party.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Published : Dec 16, 2024 9:17 IST, Updated : Dec 16, 2024 9:25 IST
Parliament Winter Session
Image Source : X Parliament Winter Session

Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Amid continued disruptions in Parliament, the constitution debate will be resumed on Monday. From the government side, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will initiate the discussion on 'Samvidhaan Gaurav Yatra' in the Rajya Sabha. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi on Saturday during the constitutional debate in the Lok Sabha, accused the Congress of repeatedly mutilating the Constitution, having "tasted blood" in its "greed" for power, as he asserted that his government's policies and decisions since 2014 have been aimed at boosting India's strength and unity in line with the vision of the Constitution. The Congress hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, alleging that defamation of the grand old party and minimum democratic governance was his model.

  • Dec 16, 2024 9:25 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Sitharaman to initiate 'Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra' debate in Rajya Sabha

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will initiate discussion on Samvidhaan Gaurav Yatra in Rajya Sabha. Earlier, the Constitution debate took place for two days in Lok Sabha.

  • Dec 16, 2024 9:24 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Sanjay Singh gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha

    AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 and demands discussion on law & order situation in Delhi.

