Parliament Winter Session LIVE: 'Top leaders' behaviour not appropriate,' says Lok Sabha Speaker

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Both Houses - Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha - of the parliament witnessed a ruckus led by the Opposition MPs, leading to the adjournment of the parliament till 11 am on Tuesday. Today, it is an important day as the Opposition is likely to move a no-confidence motion against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to remove him from office. The rift between the Rajya Sabha chairman and the Opposition's INDIA bloc intensified on Monday. Earlier, the leaders of some INDIA bloc parties on Monday protested in the Parliament complex, with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi conducting a mock 'interview'. The Rajya Sabha Chairman, earlier while speaking during the ongoing Winter session of Parliament, expressed concern over the disruption of House proceedings, stating that the current session began as the country entered the 25th year of adopting the Indian Constitution.