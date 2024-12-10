Tuesday, December 10, 2024
     

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: 'Top leaders' behaviour not appropriate,' says Lok Sabha Speaker

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: The Winter Session, which commenced on November 25, will conclude on December 20. The Winter Session has, so far, witnessed a deadlock between the government and INDIA bloc-led Opposition in both Houses.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Published : Dec 10, 2024 9:52 IST, Updated : Dec 10, 2024 11:27 IST
Parliament Winter Session

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Both Houses - Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha - of the parliament witnessed a ruckus led by the Opposition MPs, leading to the adjournment of the parliament till 11 am on Tuesday. Today, it is an important day as the Opposition is likely to move a no-confidence motion against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to remove him from office. The rift between the Rajya Sabha chairman and the Opposition's INDIA bloc intensified on Monday. Earlier, the leaders of some INDIA bloc parties on Monday protested in the Parliament complex, with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi conducting a mock 'interview'. The Rajya Sabha Chairman, earlier while speaking during the ongoing Winter session of Parliament, expressed concern over the disruption of House proceedings, stating that the current session began as the country entered the 25th year of adopting the Indian Constitution. 

  • Dec 10, 2024 11:18 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm

    The procedure of the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon soon after the commencement of regular work. The Opposition MPs continued their protest agianst the government in the Upper House on Tuesday.

  • Dec 10, 2024 11:14 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lead Opposition's protest march

    Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led the Opposition's protest march against the government inside Parliament premises.

  • Dec 10, 2024 11:13 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    BJP and PM Modi are the ones who started distributing 'freebies': SP MP Rajeev Rai

    "BJP and PM Modi are the ones who started distributing 'freebies'. Wherever there are elections, they start distributing 'free ki revedi'," said Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai

  • Dec 10, 2024 11:08 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm

    The procedure of the Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon soon after the commencement of regular work amid a protest led by the Opposition MPs.

  • Dec 10, 2024 11:06 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Top leaders' behaviour is not appropriate: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla slammed the protesting MPs from Opposition, saying their behaviour is not appropriate.

  • Dec 10, 2024 10:57 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Government has lost control: Congress leader Pramod Tiwari

    "Issues like corruption, farmers' march, Manipur is burning, inflation and unemployment are skyrocketing. The government has lost control. We want discussion over these. If we raise these issues inside the House, we are not given permission, and the House is adjourned. So, we have decided to raise all these issues outside Parliament gate and let the House function, however, the government is doing dishonesty and not allowing the House to function," said Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Opposition's protest in Parliament.

  • Dec 10, 2024 10:42 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reaches for meeting of Congress Lok Sabha MPs

    Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached for the meeting of Congress Lok Sabha MPs in the Main Committee Room of Parliament Annexe. The meeting will be chaired by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

  • Dec 10, 2024 10:39 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives suspension of business notice

    AAP MP Sanjay Singh gave a suspension of business notice to discuss the deterioration of the law and order situation, the rise of crimes and threats to representatives in Delhi

  • Dec 10, 2024 10:13 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    No-confidence motion against Vice President likely

    The INDIA bloc-led Opposition is likely to move a no-confidence motion against Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar as the rift between the Chairman and the Opposition widened, following the ruckus on Monday. 

