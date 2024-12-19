Thursday, December 19, 2024
     
  4. LIVE: Parliament turns battleground, Pratap Sarangi suffers injury; Kharge allegedly manhandled
LIVE: Parliament turns battleground, Pratap Sarangi suffers injury; Kharge allegedly manhandled

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: The government and the Opposition MPs are at loggerheads over Ambedkar issue. Both protesting sides created a ruckus in the Parliament blaming each other for insulting Babasaheb.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Published : Dec 19, 2024 9:16 IST, Updated : Dec 19, 2024 11:40 IST
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: The proceedings of both Houses - the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day on Thursday as Opposition members created an uproar and demanded an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remark, which they claimed was an insult to BR Ambedkar. When the House re-assembled at 2 pm after an earlier adjournments, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Congress of misleading the country by using only a part of Shah's remarks made in the Rajya Sabha. At this, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge repeated Shah's remark and said it only showed the minister's disrespect towards the architect of the Constitution. Leader of the House J P Nadda rejected Kharge's plea and alleged that it was the Congress that had disrespected Ambedkar during his lifetime due to which he had resigned from the Union Cabinet. Today, once again it is likely that the House will witness a stormy beginning over the Ambedkar issue. 

 

  • Dec 19, 2024 11:40 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    This country can't tolerate the insult to Babasaheb Ambedkar: Congress MP Pramod Tiwari

    Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, "The entire world has seen what Amit Shah has said. It was a live telecast. He is lying after that. This country can't tolerate the insult to Babasaheb Ambedkar. Until Amit Shah resigns and apologises, will continue to raise our voice peacefully."

  • Dec 19, 2024 11:28 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Kharge has been manhandled, allege Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

    LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that Mallikarjun Kharge was manhandled at the Parliament.

  • Dec 19, 2024 11:26 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    I was trying to go inside the Parliament: Rahul Gandhi on BJP MP Pratap Sarangi's injury

    "I was trying to go inside the Parliament. BJP MPs were trying to stop me. They were pushing and threatening me. Yes, they did it. It's okay.. no.. nothing happens to us due to jostling. We have the right to go inside.. the BJP members were stopping us from entering the House," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on BJP MP Pratap Sarangi's injury.

  • Dec 19, 2024 11:22 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with other opposition MPs, staged a protest

    Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with other opposition MPs, staged a protest on the Parliament premises, demanding an apology and resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar.

  • Dec 19, 2024 11:14 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me, alleges BJP's Sarangi on his injury

    BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi, who was injured at the Parliament, said, "Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me after which I fell down...I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me."

  • Dec 19, 2024 11:06 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Proceedings of Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid protests over Ambedkar row

    Proceedings of Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm amid protests over the Ambedkar row.

  • Dec 19, 2024 11:02 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Proceedings of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha begin amid protests over Ambedkar row

    The proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha began amid the protests over Ambedkar row.

  • Dec 19, 2024 10:46 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives suspension of business notice to discuss Ambedkar row

    AAP MP Sanjay Singh gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks in Rajya Sabha regarding Dr BR Ambedkar.

  • Dec 19, 2024 10:45 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra continues her attacks on Amit Shah

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, ahead of proceedings of the Parliament, said "The manner in which he (Home Minister Amit Shah) has insulted Babasaheb and after that this morning they tampered with Babasaheb's photo on Twitter. This is a mind-set that vandalises the statue of Babasaheb. Who will trust them? They say that they do not want to end reservation, that they do not want to change the Constitution. They do not have the basic respect, he (Babasaheb Ambedkar) is the Constitution maker. You are saying this about him." 

  • Dec 19, 2024 10:37 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    INDIA bloc holds protest march

    INDIA bloc held a protest march at the Babasaheb Ambedkar statue in the Parliament complex. They marched to Makar Dwar, demanding an apology and resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar in Rajya Sabha.

  • Dec 19, 2024 10:18 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Congress holds meeting with its all Lok Sabha MPs

    Congress held a meeting with its all Lok Sabha MPs at the main committee room, Parliament House Annexe ahead of the beginning of the proceedings. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen in blue coloured t-shirt, expressing his support for the Ambedkar issue.

    India Tv - Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi

    Image Source : INDIA TVCongress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi

     

     

  • Dec 19, 2024 10:09 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    BJP MPs protest in Parliament

    BJP MPs protested on the premises of the Parliament, alleging insult of Babasaheb Ambedkar by Congress.

  • Dec 19, 2024 10:06 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore moves adjournment motion on Ambedkar row

    Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore moved an adjournment motion on ‘the insult to Dr BR Ambedkar ji during the Constitution Day Speech by the Home Minister and the Demand for his apology and resignation’

