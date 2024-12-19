LIVE: Parliament turns battleground, Pratap Sarangi suffers injury; Kharge allegedly manhandled

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Winter Session

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: The proceedings of both Houses - the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day on Thursday as Opposition members created an uproar and demanded an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remark, which they claimed was an insult to BR Ambedkar. When the House re-assembled at 2 pm after an earlier adjournments, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Congress of misleading the country by using only a part of Shah's remarks made in the Rajya Sabha. At this, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge repeated Shah's remark and said it only showed the minister's disrespect towards the architect of the Constitution. Leader of the House J P Nadda rejected Kharge's plea and alleged that it was the Congress that had disrespected Ambedkar during his lifetime due to which he had resigned from the Union Cabinet. Today, once again it is likely that the House will witness a stormy beginning over the Ambedkar issue.