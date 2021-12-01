Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha likely to discuss new 'Omicron' variant today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament on Nov 30

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday is likely to discuss the new Omicron variant of Covid along with other legislative Business. Short duration discussion is likely to be held in the Lok Sabha on the new Omicron variant. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will tell the House about the new variant. The discussion on the new Omicron variant will be held under Rule 193. Under this rule, members can seek details about the new Covid variant. On Tuesday, Mandaviya informed the Rajya Sabha that no case of Omicron variant had been reported in the country as of now. He also briefed the Upper House about the country's preparedness. The government will also try to table 'The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020', which it failed to do in the first two days of the current session.

