Congress demands discussion on Adani at all-party meet ahead of Parliament session

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Meeting at the Main Committee Room, at Parliament House Annexe

Parliament Winter Session: The customary all-party meeting, held by the government on Sunday (November 24) ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, saw the Congress raising demands for a discussion on the bribery allegations against the Adani Group. The opposition party also sought a discussion on the Manipur issue, pollution in north India and train accidents.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said that his party pressed the government to permit a discussion on the Adani bribery scandal during the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament. He said his party wanted the issue to be taken up in Parliament as the first thing when it meets on Monday.

The meeting has been convened by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. BJP president J P Nadda, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi besides T Siva, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Anupriya Patel are attending the meet.

Congress demands discussion on Adani

"It is a grave issue involving the country's economic and security interests as over Rs 2,300 crore were allegedly paid by the company to politicians and bureaucrats to get favourable deal for its solar energy projects," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

The Congress, he said, also wanted a discussion on issues like severe air pollution in north India, the Manipur situation, which has gone "out of control", and train accidents.

"Train accidents have increased. In Jammu and Kashmir, terrorist activities are happening everyday. We have put forward many issues of the national interest. The collapse of share market after Adani row is worrying. We will be raising issues. Our interest is safeguarding the economy. If there would be consensus, there would should be discussion, if not, we will consult the ruling party according to the law," he added.

US federal charges against Gautam Adani

Billionaire Gautam Adani has been indicted by US prosecutors for allegedly conspiring with executives of a formerly New York-listed company to devise a $265 million (about Rs 2,200 crore) scheme to bribe Indian officials to boost their solar energy business.

US prosecutors charged Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani who is director at Adani Green, and six others with alleged bribery and fraud related to renewable energy projects in India that benefitted the tycoon's company and India's Azure Power, which was listed on the NYSE until late 2023.

However, Adani Group in a statement said it would seek "all possible legal recourse". Indian lawyers said there was a possibility the matter could be settled between the Indian tycoon and US authorities, and the billionaire can also seek a dismissal of the indictment.

Winter Session of Parliament

The Winter Session of Parliament, beginning Monday, is scheduled to last till December 20. The government has listed 16 bills, including the Waqf Amendment Bill, for consideration in the session.

The bills pending in the Lok Sabha include the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which has been listed for consideration and passage after the joint committee of the two Houses submits its report to the Lok Sabha. The panel is mandated to submit its report on the last day of the first week of the Winter session.

The other bill listed by the government for introduction, consideration and passage is the Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill to enhance the pecuniary (defined as the monetary value of a case) appellate jurisdiction of Delhi district courts from the existing Rs 3 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

It also includes the Merchant Shipping Bill that seeks to ensure compliance with India's obligation under maritime treaties to which New Delhi is a party. Besides, the Coastal Shipping Bill and the Indian Ports Bill have also been listed for introduction and eventual passage.

As many as eight bills, including the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, are pending in Lok Sabha. According to a Lok Sabha bulletin, two bills are pending with the Rajya Sabha. The Rajya Sabha bulletin said an additional bill The Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, passed by the Lok Sabha is pending with the Upper House.

A set of proposed bills to implement simultaneous elections in the country are not part of the list yet, though some reports suggested that the government is likely to bring the proposed legislation in the coming session.

(With agencies input)

Also Read: What are US federal charges against Gautam Adani? What's next for business tycoon? EXPLAINED

Also Read: Parliament winter session to be held from November 25 to December 20