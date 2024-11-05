Tuesday, November 05, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Parliament Winter session to be held from November 25 to December 20

Parliament Winter session to be held from November 25 to December 20

Significantly, during the winter session, a raging discussion supposedly to be around the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal and Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, will be held.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar New Delhi Updated on: November 05, 2024 16:04 IST
Parliament Winter session
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) New Parliament Building

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Tuesday (November 5) the date for the commencement of the Winter Session of Parliament. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he said the winter session of Parliament will begin on 25th November and will continue till 20th December 2024.

"Hon’ble President, on the recommendation of the Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Winter Session, 2024, from 25th November to 20th December, 2024 (subject to exigencies of parliamentary business)," the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said. 

Significantly, he added that on November 26, 2024, i.e., the day that will see the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, an event will be celebrated in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement