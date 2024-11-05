Parliament Winter session to be held from November 25 to December 20

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) New Parliament Building

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Tuesday (November 5) the date for the commencement of the Winter Session of Parliament. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he said the winter session of Parliament will begin on 25th November and will continue till 20th December 2024.

"Hon’ble President, on the recommendation of the Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Winter Session, 2024, from 25th November to 20th December, 2024 (subject to exigencies of parliamentary business)," the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said.

Significantly, he added that on November 26, 2024, i.e., the day that will see the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, an event will be celebrated in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan.