OPINION | How Nishikant deflated Rahul Gandhi’s charges in Parliament?

On the first day of the two-day-long marathon discussion in Lok Sabha on electoral reforms, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi levelled charges of ‘vote theft’ against BJP and alleged that BJP in connivance with Election Commission has been hijacking people’s mandate. He also alleged how Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are trying to ‘capture’ constitutional bodies. Soon after Rahul finished his speech, it was BJP MP Nishikant Dubey who deflated the LoP’s balloon.

Rahul Gandhi had come fully prepared for his speech. Instead of his trademark T-shirt, he was wearing khadi kurta and pyjama, gave a long lecture on khadi, and then repeated his old allegations. There was not a single new charge in his speech. All the allegations were old. Rahul alleged how BJP and RSS have been ‘capturing’ institutions and appointing favourites in Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, Income Tax department and central universities.

He alleged how Election Commission was working at the behest of BJP government, how the Chief Justice of India was removed from the panel that selects election commissioners. Rahul’s charge was emphatic that election mandates are being stolen in connivance with Election Commission.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav demanded reintroduction of ballot papers to replace EVMs. But when Nishikant Dubey replied to these allegations and demands, those sitting on opposition benches had to look the other way.

Dubey had come prepared with facts and figures. He reminded how the office of President was reduced to being a “rubber stamp” during Congress rule, how the independence of judiciary was hijacked, how a security officer of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul was appointed CBI director, and how a Congress worker was appointed UPSC chairperson for 10 years.

During the debate, most of the opposition members raised questions about EVMs and special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Rahul Gandhi demanded that the electoral process be made more transparent, opposition parties be provided access to EVM to know the software and architecture of the machine, machine readable electoral rolls be provided to opposition before election, and law granting immunity to election commissioners from court cases be withdrawn.

Nishikant Dubey reminded it was the Congress which brought EVM in elections. He quoted from reports of parliamentary committees in 1961 and 1971 which called for special intensive revision of electoral rolls and introduction of EVMs.

Congress and other opposition parties had made a hue and cry while demanding debate on SIR on the first day of monsoon session. Those sitting in the galleries expected Rahul Gandhi to come up with fresh facts, but there was nothing new in his speech.

Nishikant Dubey tore his allegations into pieces. Dubey recalled how Congress appointed TN Seshan and MS Gill as election commissioners.

Akhilesh Yadav was caught in the crossfire. Dubey reminded him how election booths used to be captured during the ballot system. I have been a witness to the period when ballots used to be looted and booths used to be captured. Elections used to be countermanded, repolling was the order of the day and gangsters used to come out with goons to capture booths.

In this age when people have cellphones in their hands, it is difficult to tamper with elections. This is the reason why common people do not believe when opposition leaders level allegations of “vote chori”.

