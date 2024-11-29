Parliament Winter Session 2024 LIVE: Amit Shah to move Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Winter Session 2024.

Parliament Winter Session 2024: On November 29, 2024, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce and seek the passage of the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha, aimed at amending the Disaster Management Act, 2005, which was designed to strengthen disaster response mechanisms. The bill, first introduced on August 1, 2024, focuses on improving institutional frameworks for disaster prevention, mitigation, and response. Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, 44 private bills are set for introduction, and five bills will be considered for passage. The proceedings on November 28, 2024, were adjourned in both Houses following intense opposition protests over issues like the violence in Sambhal and the Adani controversy. During the session, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan took their oaths as newly elected Members of Parliament, with Priyanka becoming the third member of the Gandhi family to join Parliament.