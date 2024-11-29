Friday, November 29, 2024
     
  2. News
  3. India
  Parliament Winter Session 2024 LIVE: Amit Shah to move Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha
Parliament Winter Session 2024 LIVE: Amit Shah to move Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha

On November 29, 2024, Amit Shah will move the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, while both Houses of Parliament continue to be disrupted by opposition protests over issues like Sambhal violence and the Adani controversy.

Edited By: Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee @Saptadeepa25 New Delhi Published : Nov 29, 2024 7:50 IST, Updated : Nov 29, 2024 9:29 IST
Parliament Winter Session 2024.
Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Winter Session 2024.

Parliament Winter Session 2024: On November 29, 2024, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce and seek the passage of the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha, aimed at amending the Disaster Management Act, 2005, which was designed to strengthen disaster response mechanisms. The bill, first introduced on August 1, 2024, focuses on improving institutional frameworks for disaster prevention, mitigation, and response. Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, 44 private bills are set for introduction, and five bills will be considered for passage. The proceedings on November 28, 2024, were adjourned in both Houses following intense opposition protests over issues like the violence in Sambhal and the Adani controversy. During the session, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan took their oaths as newly elected Members of Parliament, with Priyanka becoming the third member of the Gandhi family to join Parliament. 

 
 

Live updates :Parliament Winter Session 2024 LIVE

  • Nov 29, 2024 9:29 AM (IST) Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Parliament adjourned after protests over Adani, Manipur, and Sambhal violence on November 28

    Yesterday, on November 28, 2024, Parliament proceedings were disrupted, with both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha being adjourned shortly after reconvening at noon. The adjournments followed intense protests by opposition parties over the Adani issue, as well as violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

  • Nov 29, 2024 9:24 AM (IST) Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    44 private Bbills to be Introduced, 5 bills for passage in Rajya Sabha

    In the Rajya Sabha, 44 private bills will be introduced, and five bills will be considered for passage.

  • Nov 29, 2024 9:23 AM (IST) Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Amit Shah to Move Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in Lok Sabha

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha for consideration and passage. 

