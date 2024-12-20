Parliament Winter Session 2024 Live: BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Mukesh Rajput stable, says RML doctor

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Winter Session 2024 Live

Parliament Winter Session 2024 Live: Members of the I.N.D.I.A bloc are scheduled to hold a protest march from Vijay Chowk to Parliament on Friday at 10 AM. It followed a day of clashes in the House, with BJP MPs protesting at Makar Gate and Opposition leaders carried placards of Ambedkar demanding Shah’s resignation on recent remarks about Dr. BR Ambedkar.

The escalating tensions in Parliament led to physical confrontations, with two BJP MPs reportedly sustaining head injuries during a clash with opposition members. Both MPs have been hospitalised.