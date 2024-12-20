Friday, December 20, 2024
     
  4. Parliament Winter Session 2024 Live: BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Mukesh Rajput stable, says RML doctor
Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Published : Dec 20, 2024 9:45 IST, Updated : Dec 20, 2024 9:45 IST
Parliament Winter Session 2024 Live
Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Winter Session 2024 Live

Parliament Winter Session 2024 Live: Members of the I.N.D.I.A bloc are scheduled to hold a protest march from Vijay Chowk to Parliament on Friday at 10 AM. It followed a day of clashes in the House, with BJP MPs protesting at Makar Gate and Opposition leaders carried placards of Ambedkar demanding Shah’s resignation on recent remarks about Dr. BR Ambedkar.

Members of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc are scheduled to hold a protest march from Vijay Chowk to Parliament at 10 AM on Friday. This follows a day of dramatic confrontations in the House, where BJP MPs staged a protest at the Makar Dwar, while opposition leaders held Ambedkar posters, demanding Mr. Shah’s resignation.

The escalating tensions in Parliament led to physical confrontations, with two BJP MPs reportedly sustaining head injuries during a clash with opposition members. Both MPs have been hospitalised.

 

Live updates :Parliament Winter Session 2024 Live

  • Dec 20, 2024 9:44 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Mukesh Rajput stable, says RML doctor

    The health of BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput remains stable following their hospitalization after a clash in Parliament. Dr. Ajay Shukla, medical superintendent of RML Hospital, confirmed that both lawmakers are in stable condition as of 9 AM on Friday, with normal blood pressure readings.

    Health Update:

    • Vitals: Normal
    • Mukesh Rajput: Stable but experiencing anxiety.
    • Pratap Chandra Sarangi: Under close observation due to a history of heart ailments and his advanced age.

    While medical reports received on Thursday indicated no major concerns, additional tests are expected later today to ensure a comprehensive assessment. Both MPs were hospitalized after sustaining injuries during heated clashes in Parliament.

     

  • Dec 20, 2024 9:42 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Congress MP K Suresh gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Shah's remark

    Congress MP K Suresh has given an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, strongly objecting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remark on Dr. BR Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha. Suresh's move is seen as a bid to censure Shah's alleged insult to the Father of the Indian Constitution.

     

