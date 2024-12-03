Tuesday, December 03, 2024
     
  Parliament Winter Session 2024: Govt, Opposition agree to end impasse in both Houses
Parliament Winter Session 2024: Parliament's proceedings have seen disruptions since the beginning of the Winter Session amid protests by opposition parties over their demands, including a discussion on Adani issue, Sambhal violence and the Manipur situation.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Published : Dec 03, 2024 9:13 IST, Updated : Dec 03, 2024 9:22 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Winter Session 2024 LIVE Updates.

Parliament Winter Session 2024: The ruling BJP and opposition parties reached an agreement on Monday to break the parliamentary impasse, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expressing confidence that Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will function smoothly from today. Speaker Om Birla held a meeting with floor leaders of different parties where the breakthrough was achieved. The ongoing Winter Session of Parliament has faced significant disruptions, with the first five days witnessing repeated adjournments and limited discussions. Opposition leaders have continued their uproar over the Adani issue and Sambhal violence. The Winter Session of Parliament is scheduled to run till December 20. 

Follow the blog for the latest updates: 

  • Dec 03, 2024 9:22 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Congress MP moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over Cyclone Fengal’s impact on Tamil Nadu

    Congress MP Vijay Vasanth has submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, urging a discussion on the severe impact of Cyclone Fengal on Tamil Nadu. The cyclone has caused extensive damage across the state, and Vasanth has called for immediate attention and relief efforts for the affected regions.

  • Dec 03, 2024 9:20 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    AAP MP Raghav Chadha moves suspension of business notice over deteriorating law and order in Delhi

    AAP MP Raghav Chadha has submitted a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha, seeking an urgent discussion on the worsening law and order situation and the rising crime rates in Delhi. Chadha has raised concerns about the increasing insecurity within the capital, citing a surge in violent crimes and threats to public safety.

  • Dec 03, 2024 9:17 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore has submitted an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha, urging the government to allocate emergency relief funds for the flood-affected regions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. This call for immediate aid comes in the wake of Cyclone Fengal, which has wreaked havoc across the two states, causing extensive damage.

  • Dec 03, 2024 9:16 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    AAP MP Sanjay Singh moves suspension of business notice over rising crime in Delhi

    AAP Member of Parliament, Sanjay Singh, has submitted a suspension of business notice in Parliament to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi. Singh has raised concerns about the increasing incidents of crime and threats faced by public representatives in the capital.

     

