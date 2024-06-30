Parliament set for heated debates tomorrow, discussions over NEET, Agnipath scheme likely to be held

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Parliament of India

As Parliament is set to reconvene on Monday (April 1), the opposition is seeking to hold heated debates on a range of issues, including the ongoing NEET paper leak row, the Agnipath initiative, and inflation. In addition to the paper leak controversy, they are also likely to raise concerns about unemployment.

Anurag Thakur to initiate discussion on Motion of Thanks

While, in the Lok Sabha, BJP member and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur will initiate the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, which will then be seconded by first-term Lok Sabha member Bansuri Swaraj. In the Rajya Sabha, 21 hours have been set aside for the debate, with the prime minister expected to reply on Wednesday. The Lok Sabha has also allocated 16 hours for the debate, which will conclude with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply on Tuesday.

NEET-UG paper leak row dominated parliamentary proceedings

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that the Parliament has been rocked by protests over the NEET issue. The NEET-UG exam, conducted by the NTA on May 5, saw around 24 lakh candidates appear. The results were announced on June 4, but allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar, along with other irregularities, have sparked significant controversy.

The opposition members of the INDIA bloc forced an adjournment in the Lok Sabha on Friday when the House was to debate the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, demanding a dedicated discussion on the NEET issue. The Rajya Sabha too also saw vociferous protests, with the opposition calling for a discussion on the NEET row. Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge joined fellow members in the Well of the House during the protest.

However, amid the sloganeering, Congress member Phulo Devi Netam from Chhattisgarh fainted in the Rajya Sabha while raising slogans, apparently due to high blood pressure. She was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Opposition members criticized the government for not adjourning the House proceedings and showing a lack of concern for the health of a Rajya Sabha member.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ MORE | Dhankhar 'pained' as LoP Kharge enters Rajya Sabha Well to protest: 'First time in history...'

READ MORE | ​Parliament Session HIGHLIGHTS: Both Houses adjourned till July 1