Rahul Gandhi mocks BJP over Ayodhya defeat, shakes hands with SP MP Awadhesh Prasad in Lok Sabha

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday (July 1) mocked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its defeat in the Faizabad parliamentary constituency which also consists of Ayodhya segment in the general elections, and said that the place of birth of Lord Ram “sent a message” to the saffron party. As he spoke of Ayodhya, he shook hands with Samajwadi Party MP from the seat Awadhesh Prasad praised him stating ‘Shabaash’ (well done).

“How far have they spread fear. I will speak about Ayodhya. (Turning to Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad of Samajwadi Party) Namaskar. (Shakes hand). Shabaash. Ayodhya sent you the message. The place of birth of Lord Ram sent you the message,” Rahul Gandhi said.

