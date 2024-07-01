Parliament Session | Houses set to witness stormy debate on NEET-UG row, Agnipath scheme today

Parliament Session 2024: Parliament is expected to witness heated debates on various issues, including the NEET paper leak controversy, the Agnipath initiative, and inflation, when both houses reconvene on Monday. Additionally, the opposition is likely to raise the issue of unemployment. In the Lok Sabha, BJP member and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur will begin the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. The Motion will be seconded by first-term Lok Sabha member Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of the late BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj. The Lok Sabha has allocated 16 hours for this debate, which will conclude with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply on Tuesday. In the Rajya Sabha, 21 hours have been set aside for the debate, with the prime minister expected to reply on Wednesday.