Monday, July 01, 2024
     
  4. Parliament Session | Houses set to witness stormy debate on NEET-UG row, Agnipath scheme today
The opposition parties had disrupted the first week of the Parliament session over the NEET-UG exam leak issue. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha experienced multiple adjournments on Friday, as Congress and other opposition parties demanded a debate on the NEET-UG controversy.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Updated on: July 01, 2024 7:01 IST
Parliament Session 2024: Parliament is expected to witness heated debates on various issues, including the NEET paper leak controversy, the Agnipath initiative, and inflation, when both houses reconvene on Monday. Additionally, the opposition is likely to raise the issue of unemployment. In the Lok Sabha, BJP member and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur will begin the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. The Motion will be seconded by first-term Lok Sabha member Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of the late BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj. The Lok Sabha has allocated 16 hours for this debate, which will conclude with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply on Tuesday. In the Rajya Sabha, 21 hours have been set aside for the debate, with the prime minister expected to reply on Wednesday.

 

 

  • Jul 01, 2024 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    INDIA bloc to hold demonstration in Parliament premises over misuse of ED, CBI

    The opposition, I.N.D.I.A. bloc, will hold a demonstration inside Parliament premises on Monday, July 1, against the central government over the alleged misuse of central agencies, including Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation.

     

  • Jul 01, 2024 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Anurag Thakur to initiate discussion on Motion of Thanks

    BJP MP and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur will initiate the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. The Motion will be seconded by first-term Lok Sabha member Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of BJP stalwart late Sushma Swaraj. The Lok Sabha has allocated 16 hours for the debate on the Motion of Thanks, which will conclude with the reply by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

    In the Rajya Sabha, 21 hours have been set aside for the debate, with the prime minister expected to reply on Wednesday.

  • Jul 01, 2024 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Parliament set to witness stormy debate on NEET-UG row

    Parliament is set to witness heated debates on a range of issues like the NEET paper leak row, the Agnipath initiative and inflation today.

