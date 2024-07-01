Parliament Session | Houses set to witness stormy debate on NEET-UG row, Agnipath scheme today

BJP MP and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur will initiate the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. The Motion will be seconded by first-term Lok Sabha member Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of BJP stalwart late Sushma Swaraj. The Lok Sabha has allocated 16 hours for the debate on the Motion of Thanks, which will conclude with the reply by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

In the Rajya Sabha, 21 hours have been set aside for the debate, with the prime minister expected to reply on Wednesday. The Lok Sabha has also allocated 16 hours for the debate, which will conclude with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply on Tuesday.