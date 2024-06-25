JDU elects Supaul MP ​​Dileshwar Kamait as leader of its parliamentary party in Lok Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : SANSAD TV JDU MP Dileshwar Kamait

JDU has elected Supaul MP ​​Dileshwar Kamait as the leader of the party's parliamentary party in Lok Sabha. Earlier, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh was the leader of the JDU parliamentary party. Kamait, who comes from an extremely backward caste, has been elected MP for the second consecutive time.

Besides, JDU has made Sanjay Jha the leader of its parliamentary party in Rajya Sabha. He was a minister in the Bihar government. This year was sent to Rajya Sabha on behalf of JDU. Ramnath Thakur was the leader of the JDU parliamentary party in Rajya Sabha earlier. Due to his becoming a minister, Sanjay Jha has been elected as the new leader.

Lok Sabha Speaker Election

A rift has emerged within the I.N.D.I.A. bloc as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday claimed that his party was not consulted about K Suresh's candidature as the Opposition's joint nominee for the Lok Sabha Speaker post.

"No one contacted us. There have been no talks, unfortunately, this has been a unilateral decision," Banerjee said. Banerjee further said that party chief Mamata Banerjee will take a decision on backing Suresh.

Notably, the I.N.D.I.A. bloc fielded Congress leader K Suresh as its candidate for the Speaker's position against BJP's Om Birla. Sources said over 10 sets of nominations were filed in support of Birla's candidature, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Shah, Singh and Nadda, and BJP allies like TDP, JD(U), JD(S) and LJP (R). Three sets of nominations were filed in support of Suresh, a Dalit leader and eight-term MP.

Om Birla vs K Suresh

The election for the Speaker's position is scheduled for Wednesday morning, with the NDA holding sufficient numbers for a likely victory. BJP's Om Birla and Congress' Kodikunnil Suresh will take each other head on in the 18th Lok Sabha Speaker election.

The NDA and INDIA blocs failed to reach a consensus for the post of Deputy Speaker. The Opposition demanded the latter post stating that there has been a convention of the Deputy Speaker office going to the Opposition. After the Opposition's talks with Rajnath Singh, who the BJP entrusted to hold negotiations with the other side, remained inconclusive, election of the Speaker of Lok Sabha became a necessity.