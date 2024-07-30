Parliament Monsoon Session: Nirmala Sitharaman to reply to budget debate in Lok Sabha today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Monsoon Session 2024 updates.

Parliament Monsoon Session: The discussion on the recently-presented Union Budget is likely to continue today in both Houses of Parliament. On Monday, the Lok Sabha witnessed a fierce round of conversations between the opposition's INDIA bloc and the NDA. The Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party over the Union Budget and said that there's an atmosphere of fear in the country, adding that the country is now trapped in a "Chakravyuh of lotus," referring to the BJP's symbol. The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on July 23 in the Parliament and made major announcements for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, including a boost in infrastructure and special financial support. The budget session, which started on July 22, is scheduled to conclude on August 12.

