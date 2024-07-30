Tuesday, July 30, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Parliament Monsoon Session: Nirmala Sitharaman to reply to budget debate in Lok Sabha today
Live now

Parliament Monsoon Session: Nirmala Sitharaman to reply to budget debate in Lok Sabha today

Parliament Monsoon Session: The session is expected to address critical legislative business, including the passage of several key bills related to economic reforms, national security, and social welfare.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: July 30, 2024 9:45 IST
Parliament Monsoon Session 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Monsoon Session 2024 updates.

Parliament Monsoon Session: The discussion on the recently-presented Union Budget is likely to continue today in both Houses of Parliament. On Monday, the Lok Sabha witnessed a fierce round of conversations between the opposition's INDIA bloc and the NDA. The Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party over the Union Budget and said that there's an atmosphere of fear in the country, adding that the country is now trapped in a "Chakravyuh of lotus," referring to the BJP's symbol. The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on July 23 in the Parliament and made major announcements for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, including a boost in infrastructure and special financial support. The budget session, which started on July 22, is scheduled to conclude on August 12.

Follow the blog for the latest updates 

Live updates :Parliament Monsoon Session 2024

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jul 30, 2024 9:44 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Congress MP Hibi Hiden gives Adjournment Motion notice on Wayanad landslide

    Congress MP Hibi Hiden has given an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha on the Wayanad landslide.

     

  • Jul 30, 2024 9:43 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Congress MP KC Venugopal gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha on Wayanad landslides

    Congress MP KC Venugopal has given an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha regarding the massive landslide in Wayanad. He urged immediate search and rescue measures. 

  • Jul 30, 2024 9:42 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    'People of Bengal rejecting BJP due to their cheap politics: TMC leader Kunal Ghosh

    Targeting the BJP, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh said that the people of West Bengal are supporting Mamata Banerjee and rejecting the BJP for their cheap politics. "Bengal is ok; the state is moving towards development. The people of Bengal are supporting Mamata Banerjee, TMC and they are rejecting BJP. For their cheap politics, they are depriving Bengal, misusing the powers of Central agencies. They are trying to create confusion regarding the state," Ghosh said.

  • Jul 30, 2024 9:40 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Monsoon Session: BJP appoints MP Sanjay Jaiswal as Chief Whip in Lok Sabha

    The Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed MP Sanjay Jaiswal as its Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha. Along with this, the BJP has also appointed whips in the Lower House. Dilip Salkia, Gopaljee Thakur, Santosh Pandey, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Dhaval Laxmanbhai Patel, Devusinh Chauhan, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Kota Srinivas Poojary, Sudhir Gupta, Smita Uday Wagh, Ananta Nayak, Damodar Agarwal, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Satish Kumar Gautam, Shashank Mani and Khagen Murmu has been appointed as Whips by the BJP.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement