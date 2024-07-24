Parliament Monsoon Session: INDIA bloc set to hold protest against 'discriminatory' budget today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates.

Parliament Monsoon Session: Opposition parties have strongly criticised the Union Budget, accusing it of "depriving" states governed by non-NDA parties. In response, they have decided to stage a protest march to Parliament on Wednesday morning, followed by a demonstration inside the House. The decision was made during a meeting of the India bloc parties held at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Leaders from various Opposition parties gathered to discuss their grievances and strategize their course of action. According to Opposition leaders, the Budget unfairly allocates resources, favouring states governed by the NDA while neglecting those under non-NDA administration. The Lok Sabha's business advisory committee has allocated 20 hours to discuss the Union budget and issues related to the ministries of railways, education, health, MSME, and food processing. Opposition members have requested discussions on various issues, while the debate on demands for grants will cover related matters.

