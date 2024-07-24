Wednesday, July 24, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Parliament Monsoon Session: INDIA bloc set to hold protest against 'discriminatory' budget today
Live now

Parliament Monsoon Session: INDIA bloc set to hold protest against 'discriminatory' budget today

Nirmala Sitharaman made history as the first Finance Minister to present seven consecutive budget speeches, surpassing former Prime Minister Morarji Desai's record of six consecutive budgets as finance minister between 1959 and 1964.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: July 24, 2024 9:38 IST
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates
Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates.

Parliament Monsoon Session: Opposition parties have strongly criticised the Union Budget, accusing it of "depriving" states governed by non-NDA parties. In response, they have decided to stage a protest march to Parliament on Wednesday morning, followed by a demonstration inside the House. The decision was made during a meeting of the India bloc parties held at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Leaders from various Opposition parties gathered to discuss their grievances and strategize their course of action. According to Opposition leaders, the Budget unfairly allocates resources, favouring states governed by the NDA while neglecting those under non-NDA administration. The Lok Sabha's business advisory committee has allocated 20 hours to discuss the Union budget and issues related to the ministries of railways, education, health, MSME, and food processing. Opposition members have requested discussions on various issues, while the debate on demands for grants will cover related matters.

Follow the blog for the latest updates.

Live updates :Parliament Monsoon Session 2024

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jul 24, 2024 9:38 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Kharge recalls 'groundbreaking' 1991 budget, says there's pressing need for meaningful reforms

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said his party takes immense pride in the groundbreaking achievement of the Liberalisation Budget of 1991 and asserted that there is a pressing need once again for meaningful and robust second-generation reforms. In a post on X, Kharge said July 1991 marked a watershed moment in India's history as the Liberalisation Budget, spearheaded by then Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao and Finance Minister Manmohan Singh, ushered in a new era of economic reforms. "The Congress party takes immense pride in this groundbreaking achievement, which catalysed India's growth trajectory and continues to inspire progress and prosperity," Kharge said. "Today, once again, there is a pressing need for meaningful, robust second-generation reforms, which help both the middle class and the deprived," he said.

     

  • Jul 24, 2024 9:32 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Congress CMs to skip Niti Aayog meeting over 'discriminatory' budget

    The Congress party has dubbed the Budget as “discriminatory and dangerous.” The party also announced that its Chief Ministers would boycott the upcoming meeting of the Niti Aayog scheduled for July 27, further escalating their protest against the Budget. “The Budget completely goes against the principles of federalism and fairness that the Union govt must follow. In protest, Congress CMs will be boycotting the Niti Aayog meeting. This govt’s attitude is completely antithetical to constitutional principles. We will not participate in an event that is solely designed to hide the true, discriminatory colours of this regime," Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said.

  • Jul 24, 2024 9:23 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Budget focused on posturing than action, 'copy-paste govt' borrows from Nyay Patra: Congress

    The Congress has slammed the Union Budget as being "more focused on posturing than action" and claimed that the "copy-paste government" has borrowed heavily from the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls. The opposition party also claimed that the government had "tacitly" admitted that "mass unemployment is a national crisis", and said the budget has "political compulsions written all over it".

     

  • Jul 24, 2024 9:16 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Congress MP gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "negligence" of Tamil Nadu in budget

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha and demanded a discussion over the "negligence" of Tamil Nadu in the Union Budget 2024 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the House for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely, that Tamil Nadu has been completely neglected in Budget 2024," Tagore stated. Sitharaman presented her record seventh consecutive Union Budget 2024-25 on Tuesday during the Budget Session of Parliament.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement