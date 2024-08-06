Tuesday, August 06, 2024
     
Parliament Session LIVE: Opposition leaders attend all-party meeting on Bangladesh crisis

The Rajya Sabha will continue discussions on the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, initiated by TMC MP Derek O'Brien. DMK MP Tiruchi Siva is expected to raise a discussion on the Ministry of Cooperation in the Rajya Sabha today.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: August 06, 2024 11:17 IST
Parliament Session LIVE
Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Session LIVE updates

Parliament Session LIVE updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Finance (No.2) Bill, 2024, in Parliament today. The bill aims to implement the central government's financial proposals for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh) will address the Lok Sabha on the implementation status of the 70th report of the Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Food Processing, focusing on employment and revenue potential in the fisheries sector.

SP Singh Baghel will provide an update on the 31st report of the Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj regarding demands for grants for the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya will discuss the status of implementing recommendations from the 20th report of the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution concerning Quality Control Cells (QCCs).

In the Lok Sabha, Union Ministers Virendra Kumar, Jitin Prasada, Ramdas Athawale, Ram Nath Thakur, Nityanand Rai, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, SP Singh Baghel, and Bhagirath Choudhary will lay papers on the table.

In the Rajya Sabha, Union Ministers *Prataprao Jadhav, **Pankaj Chaudhary, **Anupriya Patel, **BL Verma, **Shantanu Thakur, and **Harsh Malhotra* will lay papers for their respective ministries.

 

Live updates :Parliament Session LIVE

  • Aug 06, 2024 11:06 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Opposition leaders attend all-party meeting on Bangladesh crisis

    Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, along with other opposition leaders, participated in an all-party meeting convened by the central government on Tuesday. The meeting aims to address the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh. 

    External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is scheduled to brief the attendees on the current situation in Bangladesh. The meeting, held at Parliament House, will discuss the impact and implications of the unrest.

  • Aug 06, 2024 10:54 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    INDIA bloc leaders protest GST on health and life insurance

    Leaders from the INDIA alliance staged a protest outside Makar Dwar in Parliament on Tuesday, demanding a rollback of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on health and life insurance. The protest aimed to highlight their opposition to the recent tax impositions on these essential services. 

     

  • Aug 06, 2024 10:44 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    INDIA alliance leaders hold protest demanding to roll back GST

    I.N.D.I..A alliance leaders held a protest against the Central governemnt outside Makar Dwar in Parliament demanding to roll back GST.

  • Aug 06, 2024 10:17 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion notice on Bangladesh situation

    Congress MP Manish Tewari gave an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha, to have a discussion on the political situation in Bangladesh and its implications for India.

  • Aug 06, 2024 10:08 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Government to convene all-party meeting on Bangladesh situation

    The government has scheduled an all-party meeting for Tuesday at 10 am to discuss the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, sources have confirmed. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is set to provide a briefing to party leaders on recent developments in Bangladesh. The country has been engulfed in turmoil following massive protests over job quotas, leading to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation and departure.

     

  • Aug 06, 2024 10:05 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Nirmala Sitharaman to present Finance Bill for consideration

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Finance (No.2) Bill, 2024, in Parliament today. The bill aims to implement the central government's financial proposals for the fiscal year 2024-25.

    Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh) will address the Lok Sabha on the implementation status of the 70th report of the Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Food Processing, focusing on employment and revenue potential in the fisheries sector.

