Parliament Session LIVE: Opposition leaders attend all-party meeting on Bangladesh crisis

Parliament Session LIVE updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Finance (No.2) Bill, 2024, in Parliament today. The bill aims to implement the central government's financial proposals for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh) will address the Lok Sabha on the implementation status of the 70th report of the Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Food Processing, focusing on employment and revenue potential in the fisheries sector.

SP Singh Baghel will provide an update on the 31st report of the Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj regarding demands for grants for the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya will discuss the status of implementing recommendations from the 20th report of the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution concerning Quality Control Cells (QCCs).

In the Lok Sabha, Union Ministers Virendra Kumar, Jitin Prasada, Ramdas Athawale, Ram Nath Thakur, Nityanand Rai, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, SP Singh Baghel, and Bhagirath Choudhary will lay papers on the table.

In the Rajya Sabha, Union Ministers *Prataprao Jadhav, **Pankaj Chaudhary, **Anupriya Patel, **BL Verma, **Shantanu Thakur, and **Harsh Malhotra* will lay papers for their respective ministries.