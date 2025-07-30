Avenged April 22 in just 22 minutes: Nadda's rebuttal to Congress in Rajya Sabha | Top Quotes

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying the grand old party had linked the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during the special discussion on Operation Sindoor, Nadda said that no terror attack has taken place in the country except in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 10 years, as he hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking a tough stand against terrorism.
Attacking former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his UPA government, the BJP president said that no action was taken following the terror attacks in Delhi, Varanasi and Mumbai, which ultimately shows the "insensitivity" of the then government. He also attacked former PM JL Nehru for his remarks on Aksai Chin in the Parliament.
Here are the highlights from Union Minister JP Nadda's speech in the Rajya Sabha:
- Political leadership is extremely important as it gives directions to the armed forces
- The then government took no action in 2005 Delhi Serial bomb blasts, 2006 Varanasi terror attack, 2006 Mumbai local trains bomb blasts. The point is - terror and trade, and tourism continued between India and Pakistan then.
- We had the same police, Army, but there was no political will... At the 2009 SCO Summit, there was no mention of such a big terror attack in 2008.
- Like the External Affairs Minister (S Jaishankar) said, terror and talks cannot go hand-in-hand.
- PM Modi also warned Pakistan to stop giving India the nuclear threat. He has made it clear that there is no difference between those who support terrorism and those who support those who do it.
- 2,654 stone pelting incidents were reported in Jammu and Kashmir from 2010-14. However, no incident of stone pelting was reported in the last three years. In the last three years, no shutdown was reported in the Valley. This is the result of abrogation of Article 370.
- Local terrorism has ended in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.
- Talking about Uri surgical strikes... It was the first time after 1947 that the Indian PM came on record and said that the perpetrators of the (Uri) attack will not be spared... And within three days, surgical strikes were conducted and terror launching pads were destroyed... This is the changing India... See the political will in comparison to those who said that we will see what to do.
- I would like to congratulate PM Modi and all the political parties, as we sent our delegations to different nations following Operation Sindoor.
- Following the 1971 war, we had thanked former PM Indira Gandhi for dividing Pakistan, but we gave 15,000 sq km of land (to Pakistan) following the Simla Agreement. Despite all this, Congress says we have surrendered to Pakistan.
- We avenged April 22 in just 22 minutes. I can say this on record: never in history has Pakistan been given a response like the one delivered by PM Modi through Operation Sindoor.