Avenged April 22 in just 22 minutes: Nadda's rebuttal to Congress in Rajya Sabha | Top Quotes Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during the special discussion on Operation Sindoor, Nadda said that no terror attack has taken place in the country except in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 10 years.

New Delhi:

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying the grand old party had linked the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during the special discussion on Operation Sindoor, Nadda said that no terror attack has taken place in the country except in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 10 years, as he hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking a tough stand against terrorism.

Attacking former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his UPA government, the BJP president said that no action was taken following the terror attacks in Delhi, Varanasi and Mumbai, which ultimately shows the "insensitivity" of the then government. He also attacked former PM JL Nehru for his remarks on Aksai Chin in the Parliament.

Here are the highlights from Union Minister JP Nadda's speech in the Rajya Sabha: