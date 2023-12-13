WATCH: The moment visitors jumped into Lok Sabha chamber in big security lapse

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV An unidentified man is seen in the Lok Sabha

In a shocking incident, two unidentified visitors breached security and jumped into the chamber from the gallery on Wednesday. When the incident happened, the proceedings in the Lower House were underway. The House was adjourned soon after the incident.

The intruders were subsequently overpowered by vigilant members of the Lok Sabha, said Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and they were carrying tear gas canisters, added Chowdhury.

The initial reports suggested that the accused sprayed a substance in the House.

One person was seen leaping over the benches of the Lok Sabha while another was seen dangling from the public gallery spraying some tear gas, when Zero Hour was in progress, Chowdhury said.

The two persons were overpowered by the Lok Sabha members and the watch and ward staff.

BJP member Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

"This is certainly a security breach because today we observed the death anniversary of people who sacrificed their lives in the 2001 (Parliament attack)," Chowdhury said.

In a post on X, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said, "Saw two young men unleash foul smelling yellow coloured gas from canisters inside Parliament gallery. MPs rushed to grab these men. One person was raising some slogans. This raises serious questions on another aspect of the new Parliament building- security."

Latest India News